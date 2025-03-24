First Words from Terelu Campos After Seeing Her Physical Change on 'Survivors'

In today's episode of Supervivientes, Laura Madrueño revealed details about the last 24 hours of Terelu Campos after her exit from the survival competition. Yesterday, Terelu Campos decided to leave the adventure in Honduras, and today she has experienced very special moments outside the reality show. Terelu Campos was able to see herself in the mirror for the first time and confessed what she thought of her big change.

Laura confessed that Terelu "underwent the mirror test." After more than two weeks on the island, the woman from Málaga saw her reflection for the first time and couldn't help but be surprised.

| Telecinco

Looking closely, she exclaimed, "What a change, I've got a bit of color." Then, after analyzing her face more closely, she noticed her hair and blurted out, "Wow, what hair."

Terelu Campos Reacts to Seeing Herself in the Mirror on Supervivientes

Not only was her face impactful to her. Instinctively, she touched her abdomen and buttocks to feel the amount of weight she lost during her time in the competition. Her physical transformation was evident, and she wanted to check it with her own hands.

| Telecinco

But the most desired moment for Terelu was her first meal outside the reality show. After days of effort, hunger, and survival, the presenter was able to indulge in a gastronomic treat.

Terelu Campos Eats for the First Time After Her Time on Supervivientes

She received a tray full of churros and didn't hesitate to devour them. Between bites, she sighed with pleasure and stated, "Heavenly glory, here this is heavenly glory."

The sweet feast helped her regain energy after the demanding adventure in Honduras. Terelu, after her departure, seems to be in the process of physical and emotional recovery. Undoubtedly, her time on the show has left a mark, but now she is preparing to face a new stage.

| Telecinco

According to comments on the show, in the coming days, we will see Terelu on television sets. Her return promises to generate excitement, and her physical change will be a topic of conversation in the various spaces of the network. The audience is eager to learn more details about her experience and see how she faces her return to routine.

For now, Terelu has made it clear that she has lived an intense and challenging experience. Her reaction to seeing herself in the mirror reflects the effort she has made in these days of survival. Now, with renewed energy, her next destination will be to reunite with her audience and share her story.