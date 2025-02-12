Ramon Pellicer's Daughter, Ex of Julia Otero, Far from Catalonia: This Is What Her Mother Says

Ramon Pellicer, one of the most established figures in journalism in Catalonia, has been a familiar face on TV3 for decades. His career has been marked by his seriousness and professionalism, becoming an informational reference.

Additionally, in his personal life, Ramon Pellicer was in a relationship with journalist Julia Otero before starting his relationship with Lali Colomé. With the latter, the presenter has had three children together. His eldest and most well-known daughter is Martina.

| TV3

Martina Pellicer is experiencing unforgettable days in Thailand. Through her social media, she has shared various images where she can be seen enjoying with her friends in paradisiacal settings.

Her trip has sparked the interest of many, but what has really caught attention was an unexpected comment from her mother, Lali Colomé, on one of her posts. Both have starred in a very tender moment.

Lali Colomé's Comment, Ramon Pellicer's Wife

Ramon Pellicer's daughter has shown on her social media some of the best moments of her Asian adventure. Paradisiacal beaches, lush nature, and impressive temples have been the protagonists of the photographs she has shared with her followers.

This destination, known for its cultural richness and dreamlike landscapes, seems to have captivated the young woman, who hasn't hesitated to show her enthusiasm with each post. However, her prolonged stay hasn't gone unnoticed by Lali.

What has drawn the most attention in this story hasn't been just the spectacular images, but the amusing interaction between mother and daughter. In one of her posts, Lali Colomé commented with an ironic tone: "Are you planning to come back someday?"

The young woman quickly replied, assuring in a brief but direct manner: "Today." Her reply has caused various reactions among her followers, who have interpreted the comment as a sign of complicity between the two.

| Instagram, @lali_colome, @martinapellicer__

With her return confirmed, Martina Pellicer leaves behind a trip full of experiences. Additionally, her brief conversation with her mother has been the detail that has put the finishing touch on her adventure. In any case, her memories of this trip will surely remain.