Criticism of Alessandro Lequio for What Happened on 'Vamos a Ver': 'He Has Some Lips…'

Alessandro Lequio didn't expect the situation he experienced firsthand last week on Vamos a Ver. The collaborator and his colleagues were discussing in the section dedicated to La isla de las tentaciones the arrival of Simone to the reality show and what her incorporation might mean for Sthefany. However, Lequio made a comment about the physique of the new contestant on Telecinco: "She has some lips...", the Italian remarked.

Shortly before, Lequio had made his opinion clear about both: "They are ugly, but really ugly", the collaborator stated. He first focused on Simone: "He is ugly, ugly, and even a little chubby". Then he noticed the mouth of the new female contestant.

Lequio's words didn't go unnoticed by the rest of the collaborators, who reproached him for what he had just said. "Hey, but not everything is about looks", Adriana Dorronsoro initially replied.

Alessandro Lequio's Colleagues Stop the Italian After Hearing His Comments

Alejandra Rubio, meanwhile, couldn't help but express what she thought after hearing Lequio. "But how can you say that, I mean, I'm shocked, really", questioned Terelu Campos's daughter.

Next, it was Giovanna González who refuted the arguments of Ana Obregón's ex, explaining that maybe both contestants have focused on other values. "Yes, for values...", Alessandro Lequio countered.

"Hey, but there are chubby people much more handsome than skinny ones", opined Alexia Rivas. "But there are better chubby ones than this", Alessandro Lequio replied again.

Sthefany and Simone have become the new couple of La isla de las tentaciones. He has set out to make things very difficult for Tadeo's partner. The Italian tempter has a past with Sthefany and had a tense face-to-face with her boyfriend last Monday at the Andalusian bonfire.

Alessandro Lequio Already Criticized His Son Clemente's Physique

The truth is that it seems there is an attraction between Simone and Sthefany that is increasing. "As it should be, take care of me", Simone told Sthefany, while she caressed him, confessing that she takes care of him "like a king".

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Alessandro Lequio has made comments about someone's physique. In 2020 the panelist recommended his son Clemente to exercise after seeing some images of him on his social media profile. "Get in shape!!! Mens sana in corpore sano", Lequio wrote.

A piece of advice after which Alessandro Lequio's eldest son reacted: "Today I woke up to comments from some people saying I'm fat. Yes, I'm a little fat, but I don't care", Clemente replied to the advice received, including his father's warning.