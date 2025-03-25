Shocking: Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Why He Doesn't Want to Marry Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has given a candid interview in which he spoke openly about his relationship with Georgina Rodríguez. In it, the footballer stated that, for the moment, he doesn't see the need to take the step toward marriage. According to his words, their relationship is in a good place, and he feels comfortable with how things are.

Since the couple began their love story in 2016, a great mystery has surrounded their future. Many have wondered if their relationship will endure over time, if they will marry someday, or if this love will be just a passing phase. In these almost nine years together, they have experienced many things, including the arrival of their children and a tragedy with the loss of one of them.

| Instagram, @georginagio

Over the years, the couple has lived in several cities, such as Madrid, Manchester, Turin, and now in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, they have been the center of numerous news stories and controversies, but they have tried to keep their relationship out of the media spotlight. Despite their efforts to be discreet, some details about their life as a couple have come to light, especially in the documentary I Am Georgina, which allowed fans to learn more about their relationship.

Georgina Wants to Marry Ronaldo

In her documentary, Georgina Rodríguez revealed that after watching the movie The Ring, her friends started pressuring her with the question: "When's the ring?" However, the model clarified that this decision doesn't depend on her, but it's something that should happen when the time is right. This uncertainty about the wedding has always been present, but Cristiano Ronaldo recently made it clear how he feels about it.

When asked about the topic of marriage, the footballer didn't hesitate to give his answer. "I always tell her it will happen when we make that click," he commented confidently. Although he didn't specify what exactly that "click" means, he made it clear that Georgina knows what he is referring to, as several important stages of their life as a couple happened this way.

| Europa Press

What he did make clear is that the marriage between them will happen at some point. "The wedding will happen 1000% for sure," Cristiano affirmed, adding that he doesn't know if it will happen in a month, six months, or a year. The only sure thing is that when that "click" comes, everything will flow naturally, and there will be no turning back.

Although the exact date of the wedding remains uncertain, Cristiano assures that eventually Georgina will receive her ring. The relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez has been one of the most publicized in the world. Every step they take as a couple is analyzed by the media, and one of the recurring topics has been the question about their engagement and wedding plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants to Protect His Family

The expectation around their future as a couple remains enormous, but so far, marriage remains something that will happen at the right time. However, the latest news related to the couple hasn't been so positive. Recently, it has been reported that both Cristiano and Georgina have received constant and detailed threats, which has caused great concern.

| Atresmedia

This situation has led the couple to take drastic security measures. According to Portuguese media, the threat to the family's security has become alarming. As a result, Cristiano and Georgina have hired more security, including four new bodyguards and two additional guards for their residence in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, they have moved to a mansion with extreme security measures, described by some as a kind of bunker. They have also decided to stop attending public events with their children for the time being. The insecurity situation has altered the family's routine, but it has also highlighted the level of protection they must have to ensure their children's safety.

Despite external problems, the relationship between Cristiano and Georgina remains strong. The future of their family is marked by the desire to protect their privacy and well-being. Both seem to be more united than ever, facing challenges cautiously and making thoughtful decisions for their safety.