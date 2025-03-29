This Is the Luxurious House Where Marisa Martín-Blázquez and Antonio Montero Live in Madrid

Marisa Martín-Blázquez and Antonio Montero have been together for more than four decades. The couple of celebrity journalists, who have managed to overcome some obstacles in their relationship, enjoy their love in a spectacular country house. An exclusive home that the couple has showcased to their followers in some of their social media posts.

A home in the middle of nature decorated with a rustic and very well-maintained style. While the exterior features a beautiful exposed brick facade, the interior has high ceilings and stairs that lead to the different floors.

| Instagram, @marisamartinblazquez

White-painted walls and parquet floors reveal a space that seems even more spacious than it actually is. The wooden furniture blends with the natural setting that has been sought for each of the rooms. The large windows allow light to enter the interior and add spaciousness.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez and Antonio Montero Live in a Single-Family Home Surrounded by Nature

The living room features a small built-in fireplace covered with brick like the house's facade. But if there is a place in the house that stands out, it is Nicolás's, the son of Marisa Martín-Blázquez and Antonio Montero. The young man, who studied architecture, renovated his bedroom with his own hands.

After making the plans and architectural design of the renovation, Nicolás acted as a welder, blacksmith, electrician, carpenter, and designed and built his study table. Marisa herself explained it like this: "He tore down walls, false ceilings, covered the ceiling with wood, polished paint so the brick would be exposed, made the loft to create his study upstairs..."

| Instagram, @marisamartinblazquez

Beyond the interior of their home, the garden, also very large, is the place that Marisa Martín-Blázquez has shown in many of her posts.

A large porch with a wooden beam ceiling leads to the garden. This area that connects with the outside shows a cozy and vintage atmosphere. The central elements of this space are dark sofas and a low wooden table surrounded by antique objects.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez Has Shared Many Corners of Her Spectacular House on Social Media

Following the rustic line in the decoration, the wrought iron lamps and the wicker of the seats add to the rural and elegant atmosphere. The same goes for the aesthetic of the clay tiles on the floor, which reinforce that rustic touch.

As for the garden, this green area of the house is surrounded by vegetation that provides, above all, privacy. The pool is another standout feature, with an area resembling a seashore. Undoubtedly, the place where during the hottest months of the year both Antonio Montero and Marisa Martín-Blázquez will choose to cool off.

| Instagram, @marisamartinblazquez

The pool deviates from the conventional concept by being integrated into a stone wall. It features a waterfall and presents a visual effect intended to resemble a natural oasis.

It is clear that Marisa Martín-Blázquez and Antonio Montero have found in their home a place to take refuge and enjoy. Each of the rooms reflects the personality of both journalists, making them feel identified with the whole.