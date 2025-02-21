Rumor Confirmed About Miki, the Discreet Son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula

Singer Luis Miguel might have his continuity assured after it was revealed that his eldest son, Miki, might follow in his footsteps. Some believe that the Mexican could find in his son the artist who will compete with him because "he sings like a god." This is how Antonio Pérez Garibay, a close friend of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula, describes the son of the former couple.

The mentioned friend of the singer predicted a great future in music for the young man who is about to debut on stage. Miki has just reached adulthood and in 2025 he plans to make his worldwide debut in Europe.

| Instagram, @miguelydanigallego

Despite Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula agreeing to keep their children away from the spotlight, the young man wants to follow the artist's footsteps in music.

Miki, Son of Singer Luis Miguel, Could Compete with His Father

Garibay announced on the show Hoy Día of the Spanish-language American television network Telemundo that this year "is coming very strong for him."

This debut in Europe, which will also be worldwide, "will be something very big." "I'm sure he's going to surpass his dad and mom in singing. He's very handsome," added the businessman.

Finally, Garibay assured that when Miguel Gallego Arámbula, as the son of Luis Miguel is called, is introduced to the public, it will be a hit.

"The world is going to go crazy. Neither Aracely nor Miki have any idea what I'm telling you. You all write it down and we'll talk in 10 years," he warned.

While it is not clear what type of music the eldest son of the Sun of Mexico will choose, everything points to his start being very notable.

| Twitter

It should be remembered that Antonio Pérez Garibay already explained on one occasion that he is someone very close to the children of Luis Miguel. To the point that both Miki and his brother call him "grandfather." In fact, he doesn't rule out supporting them as much as he can in their projects.

Luis Miguel, current partner of Paloma Cuevas, is the father of three children. His firstborn is Michelle, born in 1989, the result of the artist's relationship with actress Stephanie Salas. Years later, Miguel and Daniel were born, whose mother is the aforementioned actress Aracely Arámbula.

Luis Miguel's Son Will Make His Musical Debut in the Coming Months

However, a year after the arrival of their second son, they decided to separate. Although the reasons for the breakup were not disclosed, it did emerge that the former couple fought a tough legal battle over the maintenance of the two children.

A while ago, Aracely Arámbula acknowledged that her children showed interest in music and acting. During a meeting with the media, she explained that both enjoyed these disciplines and even then expressed her desire for them to inherit the vocal talent of their family.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Instagram, @revistaimagenes, Europa Press

We will have to wait to see if finally the friend of the Mexican singer is right with his prediction. "What is coming from Luis Miguel and Aracely is far superior to both, something is coming that will surpass both," Garibay predicted.