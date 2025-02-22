Confirmed: Tv3 Drops the Bombshell About 'com Si Fos Ahir' That No One Expected

Catalan fiction is experiencing a golden moment, and 3Cat has no intention of slowing down. In a landscape where streaming platforms dominate the market, TV3 has found its own recipe for success: relatable stories and characters with whom the audience identifies.

This way, the success of Catalan fiction continues to rise and TV3 has decided to double down on its commitment. Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA) has made it clear that its strategy involves strengthening its own audiovisual production content.

Its goal is to consolidate a model that has yielded great results in recent years. Recently, CCMA President Rosa Romà presented the new developments for 2025, with a 'bomb' announcement: Com si fos ahir will have a ninth season.

Major Surprise: Com si fos ahir Will Have a Ninth Season

The announcement has been met with great anticipation, as many thought the eighth season would mark the end of the series. However, CCMA has decided to continue with this television phenomenon that has captivated thousands of viewers since its premiere.

Cristina Villà, director of innovation, research and digital strategy at CCMA, highlighted that the decision responds to the desire to strengthen 3Cat's fiction offering. Com si fos ahir has managed to establish itself as one of the most beloved series on Catalan television.

Its success lies not only in the plots but also in its cast, featuring actors like Eduard Farelo, Marc Cartes or Montse Germán. Throughout the seasons, the series has managed to maintain the attention of TV3's audience.

Com si fos ahir Keeps Adding Successes on TV3

Production of the ninth season will begin in the coming months and its premiere is scheduled for September. The continuity of the series reinforces 3Cat's commitment to quality content. Additionally, it consolidates Com si fos ahir as a key piece in its line-up.

With this decision, TV3 demonstrates that it continues to strongly support its flagship fiction. Fans of the series can breathe easy: the story doesn't end here and the lives of its characters will continue to evolve in new plots.