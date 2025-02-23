Joaquín Sánchez Reveals Something About Susana Saborido That No One Expected: 'that Girl…'

Joaquín Sánchez and his family continue to create unforgettable moments for the audience with El Capitán en América. In the latest episode, the former player shared an unprecedented memory about his relationship with Susana Saborido. There is no doubt that the latest episode was especially emotional.

Joaquín and Susana renewed their wedding vows in the presence of their daughters, Salma and Daniela. This celebration served as the perfect excuse to recall the beginnings of their love story, one that was not easy for the man from Cádiz. "That girl has to be for me," was the first thing he thought when he saw her for the first time.

| Atresmedia

Joaquín not only talked about his initial crush but also about the difficulties he faced in winning over Susana. "She didn't even want to see me at first," admitted the former player, recalling how his reputation as a "ladies' man" and his youthful style didn't help.

The anecdote not only moved the couple's daughters but also left the audience reflecting on the power of true love. How did Joaquín Sánchez turn an initial rejection into a love story that has lasted more than 20 years?

Joaquín Sánchez Reveals Something About Susana Saborido That No One Expected

Joaquín Sánchez was only 21 years old when he met Susana Saborido at an event organized by her father. "It was an inauguration, and some friends invited me," recalled the former player. Although Susana was five years older, Joaquín knew from the first moment that she was special: "I saw her and said: 'That girl has to be for me'," he confessed with a smile.

Despite his immediate crush, Joaquín acknowledged that it wasn't easy. "When I got to know her, she didn't even want to see me. I was 21 years old, like any other guy. Being a player, I had that reputation as a ladies' man, but I was normal. It is true that I had a reputation for going out a lot," he commented sincerely.

| Antena 3

Then, Susana herself revealed what she really thought of him at that time. "When I saw him, I didn't like him at all. He had dyed blonde hair and was very tacky," admitted the woman from Seville during the show.

However, his interest in Susana was not fleeting, and he knew he had to show her with actions that he was serious. "I went after her, looked for her, wrote to her and she realized that I was serious," the former player recounted. This persistence, far from driving Susana away, ended up sparking her curiosity to know him beyond appearances.

Over time, Susana began to notice that behind that image of a young player was a sincere and funny man. "What won me over was his personality and humor," Saborido confessed. It was this emotional connection that finally united them, proving that true love goes beyond first impressions.

| Atresmedia

A Love Built Over Time

The relationship between Joaquín and Susana is a reflection of how a relationship can strengthen over time. Although it seemed unlikely at first, their love proved to be genuine and lasting. The renewal of vows in El Capitán en América served to reaffirm that their union remains solid and full of happiness.

This couple has become an example of how perseverance and true love can overcome any obstacle. Now, with their story exposed on television, many followers have felt inspired by their way of facing life as a couple.

| Atresmedia

The Story of Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido is an example of how love can flourish even in the most complicated circumstances. From that first encounter full of prejudices to the renewal of their vows, the couple has demonstrated that perseverance and humor can build an unbreakable bond.