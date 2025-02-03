Confirmed the rumor about Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia: 'The arguments are...'

Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have experienced a very intense romantic relationship that has led them from the initial spark to starting a family in less than a year. Throughout this time, however, it has been suggested that arguments between them are common. The latest to address this issue was Kiko Hernández: "The arguments are constant and continue to this day," the collaborator stated on Ni que fuéramos.

The Madrid native revealed live that he had the testimony of a "nosy neighbor" who confirms that the quarrels in the Aravaca apartment are more than frequent. "The arguments after having the child are constant," the panelist conveyed.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Canal Quickie, Europa Press

Hernández also provided other details: "With the Instagram issue, the message issue... Like what time did you arrive, where have you been... She is hyper-jealous," Kiko remarked, referring to Alejandra.

The neighbors of Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia confirm that the arguments are common

"The nosy neighbor hasn'thing else to do but tell me. The arguments are of the 'son of a gun, get out of the house' type," he assured.

If that wasn't enough, Fran Antón's husband revealed that during the pregnancy, Terelu's daughter kicked Carlo out of her house on several occasions.

The truth is that this is not the first time that the couple's cohabitation problems have come to light. Three months before the birth of Alejandra's first child, Kiko Hernández referred to the couple's intense arguments in the apartment they share in an Aravaca development.

| Europa Press

Even then, he pointed out that the neighbors would be desperate because of the daily shouting they hear. A situation that highlights that, far from the happiness they boast about on social media, they maintain a relationship marked by fights and disagreements.

The situation reached such a point that several members of the homeowners' association considered calling the building's management. Their intention was for some decision to be made regarding the young couple, who are "at each other's throats all day."

A neighbor from the same development where Alejandra and Carlo reside explained anonymously that "it's impossible to live in peace here." She added: "Every day you hear Carlo shouting. Some have even said they're thinking of moving if this doesn't change soon," this person assured.

Information that Alejandra was quick to deny. Without hiding her distress, María Teresa Campos's granddaughter announced that she had considered taking legal action to stop the false information being spread about her relationship.

Kiko Hernández had already warned about the situation the couple's neighbors were experiencing

"If in the end, I'm going to have to file a complaint," Rubio hinted to the reporters' microphones. "I don't know what to tell you. It's a lie, you already know the fake news," she concluded.

The cousin of José María Almoguera, far from confirming that she had a bad relationship with her neighbors, took advantage of the reporters' presence to explain that she has a "fantastic" relationship with them.

| Mediaset

Now, once again, rumors are strongly suggesting that the relationship between Carlo Costanzia and Alejandra Rubio is not exactly idyllic. A situation that both try to manage by making it seem like their cohabitation is perfect.