Confirmed the big news about Mariano Rajoy: in Madrid and without his wife, Elvira Fernández

Mariano Rajoy is back in the spotlight seven years after he left politics following the vote of no confidence he was subjected to. With him, one of the most controversial political cycles of the Partido Popular came to a close. Now, a last-minute update about Rajoy has just been confirmed: he has been seen walking around Madrid without his wife, Elvira Fernández.

The events took place a week ago, but they have only been confirmed now. The former PP leader enjoyed the Salamanca neighborhood in the company of two friends with whom he went to lunch. Mariano's presence didn't go unnoticed, as several people recognized him and created a fan moment with selfies included.

Mariano Rajoy spotted in Madrid without his wife, Elvira Fernández

Mariano Rajoy will go down in history as one of the politicians who has had the most unprecedented moments throughout his career. From his impossible phrases to his involvement in some complex issues involving some members of his party.

Rajoy is back in the news, but this time for something unrelated to politics. The news that has just been confirmed about Mariano is his stroll through the streets of Madrid without the company of his wife, Elvira Fernández. It happened a week ago, but it wasn't until now that the evidence has come to light in El Español.

The aforementioned media outlet received some snapshots showing Mariano enjoying a walk through the luxurious Salamanca neighborhood. Alongside him were two men who witnessed the fan moment the former Partido Popular leader had with numerous young people.

Despite having left his position almost seven years ago, Mariano is still a well-known figure. So much so that, during his walk through Madrid's Golden Mile, several people recognized him instantly.

The first was a young woman who approached the former leader to ask for a selfie. Rajoy agreed, and she was followed by others who wanted to capture the moment. After the photo session, the former Prime Minister continued his walk with his two friends.

Mariano Rajoy enjoys a relaxed life

The vote of no confidence not only removed Mariano Rajoy from political life but also from public life. Since he last set foot in Congress, the former Prime Minister has taken a back seat. His life is now much more peaceful, and he works discreetly in the property registry.

The Galician has not completely detached himself from his past, as he is still often seen at some of his party's events. However, he always tries to remain in a discreet second plane and not interfere in his group's current affairs.

Before returning to Madrid, Rajoy was working as a registrar at Property Registry Number 1 in Santa Pola, Alicante. A month later, he participated in the ordinary transfer competition and secured a position at Commercial Registry number V in Madrid.

Since then, he has been seen strolling through the most exclusive areas with his closest group of friends. The gastronomic offerings of the Golden Mile seem to capture Rajoy's attention, as he is often seen in the area's restaurants.

However, whenever he has been seen in any of them, he has avoided drawing attention and positioned himself in a less visible spot. Something he didn't achieve a week ago when he was recognized on the street by several passersby. To all of them, Mariano replied with a smile and was willing to be photographed.