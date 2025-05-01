Confirmed the Big News About Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales: It's Important and Will Be Soon

The Rivera Rosales family is celebrating. Irene Rosales, wife of Kiko Rivera, is eagerly preparing for her eldest daughter Ana's First Communion. The influencer has shared some details on social media confirming that she is happy and very excited.

Although she doesn't show her daughters' faces, she has wanted to give hints about the big day. The ceremony will be intimate, only for the closest ones, although there will be some very important absences like Isabel Pantoja, mother of Kiko Rivera, or Isa Pantoja, his younger sister. The date hasn't been revealed yet, but it is expected to be soon, specifically this May.

| @irenerova24, Instagram

Everything points to it being held at the Church of Castilleja de la Cuesta, Seville. Afterwards, the party will take place at a nearby estate where there will be food, music, and surprises for the guests to enjoy.

Irene Rosales Prepares with Great Enthusiasm for Her Daughter's Big Day with Kiko Rivera

Ana will wear two dresses: a classic one for the mass and a more modern one, from the brand Petritas, for the celebration. White won't be the only color; pink will also be present due to a wish of the girl that her parents wanted to fulfill.

Her look will have a romantic inspiration with a floral headpiece, velvet ballet flats, and meticulously detailed accessories.

| Instagram, @irenerova24

Irene is fully dedicated to the organization, leaving nothing to chance. She has ordered personalized items like a decorative board and a wooden cake knife. An engraved brush: "The Memories of My First Communion," as well as personalized hangers for all family members.

"Little things are starting to arrive…" wrote Irene on Instagram. Her excitement is evident, she is experiencing it intensely. Although they are invited to seven communions this year, for her there is only one protagonist: Her daughter.

Kiko Rivera Is More Discreet but Also Excited About the Event He Is Preparing with Irene Rosales

Kiko Rivera, meanwhile, is also involved. Although more discreet, he is not oblivious to the family joy. The couple wants that day to be perfect for Ana, for them, and for all who share their happiness.

| Redes sociales

It will be a magical day. A before and after for the little one. And, of course, another reason to celebrate the love and unity of this family.

The big news is confirmed. The communion is approaching. It will be one of the most special moments of the year for the Rivera Rosales.