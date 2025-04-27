Anabel Pantoja's Statement That Confirms Rumors About Her Health Condition

Anabel Pantoja has decided to issue a statement revealing her health status. The influencer uploaded a post to her social media profile detailing the surgical procedure she underwent. "I've been surgically operated on, but nothing serious, and I want to tell you what happened to me so you can avoid it," explained Isabel Pantoja's niece.

Anabel contacted her loyal followers from the clinic where she was operated on. Her intention was to reassure them and also alert them to avoid going through the same ordeal.

Anabel Pantoja Gives Details of the Procedure She Underwent

The daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja clarified that everything started right after giving birth. Then she removed the earrings she was wearing and didn't put them back on again.

"Two days later, the holes were closed," Anabel stated in the mentioned post, adding that when she tried to put them back on, she was unable to.

A few days later, Anabel realized she had some lumps in her right ear. Although she initially thought they might be infected pimples, they turned out to be thermal inclusion cysts. A condition she herself defines as "cysts of your own skin."

Kiko Rivera's cousin went to a health center where they explained that she needed to be surgically operated on. "They didn't do it in a clinic, and I had to find a cosmetic doctor so it would look good afterward," she emphasized.

The content creator showed her loyal followers how her earlobe was infected. Then, Pantoja showed how her ear looked after surgery and receiving some stitches. "They did it wonderfully," she clarified, later warning that if she had waited longer, "things would have looked bad."

Anabel Pantoja Has Admitted She Hasn't Prioritized Herself

Thus, after spending Holy Week in Andalusian lands, Anabel has solved a health problem that had her worried. Additionally, she has taken this opportunity to alert her followers about the importance of paying attention to these types of issues and acting in time, thus avoiding greater harm.

"I'm fine," the Andalusian noted in conclusion, acknowledging that she hadn't prioritized her health since her daughter Alma was born. "That was the problem," she admitted, referring to her focus being on her little one.

Very grateful to the medical center where she was operated on, Anabel wanted to make it clear that she was very satisfied with the care received. "I even cried in the operating room, and the nurse held my hand," she assured emotionally. Words with which she wanted to highlight the importance of the work of the healthcare professionals in whose hands she had trusted.