Confirmed the Big News of José Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón: 'we Don't Want...'

José Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón have been separated for more than two years and since then have avoided speaking about each other. Therefore, it has been surprising that these days he has confirmed a last-minute news related to his ex-wife.

Specifically, after their son debuted as a novice bullfighter, he spoke out clearly. He stated that both he and she “Do not want him to be a public figure.” That is, at least concerning little José María, they do agree on his anonymity.

| Twitter, @vicma02600

An Unexpected Decision: The Debut of José Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón's Son in the Bullring

On February 1, José María, son of José Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón, made his first public appearance as a novice bullfighter in the bullring of Colmenar Viejo. This event took many by surprise, as until then, the young man had shown interest in disciplines such as football and music.

His sister, Gloria Camila, expressed her pride and amazement at the skill demonstrated by José María in the ring, highlighting that “He has fought incredibly well. He seems like a bullfighter for 20 years and he is 12, imagine that.”

| Mediaset

Confirmed: José Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón Share a Stance

José Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón went their separate ways after signing the divorce in January 2023. However, they continue to maintain a cordial relationship for the little one they have: José María.

The bullfighter from Cartagena has been asked these days about the media boom regarding what happened with the minor, his bullfighting debut. And the father of Gloria Camila has been very clear. He revealed in ¡Hola! that he and his ex-wife share the same opinion on the matter: “Both his mother and I do not want him to be a public figure.”

“He is very young, he is only 12 years old. And we did not expect that he would garner so many headlines for debuting as a novice bullfighter.”

| Europa Press

Likewise, regarding José María's future in the bullfighting world, he has been equally blunt. He stated: “God will say, it was a small thing he did, but there is nothing to say that he is going to be a bullfighter. He has many skills, for playing music, for playing football he is a prodigy.”

Given the circumstances, despite the separation between José Ortega Cano and Ana María Aldón, both have shown to maintain a cordial relationship. And they have also made it clear that they have been able to reach a common agreement. All for the well-being and privacy of the little one in the family.