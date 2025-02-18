Confirmed: the Duel Between Carles Porta and Sandra Barneda on a Very Close Night

The Battle for Monday Night Viewership Has Two Clear Protagonists: The Mystery of Crims and the Frenzy of La Isla de las Tentaciones. Meanwhile Carles Porta Continues to Captivate Viewers with Cases, Sandra Barneda Maintains the Sensationalism and Drama in Her Reality Show.

This Week, the Battle Has Been More Intense Than Ever, with Leaderships Divided According to the Time Slot. Thus, We Could Say That Catalonia Is Divided Between True Crime and the Most Sensational Show.

Carles Porta Dominates, but Sandra Barneda Takes the Lead

The Fourth Episode of the Fifth Season of Crims, Which Reviewed the Moncloa Case, Remained the Leader with a Solid 15.9% Audience Share. Carles Porta Continues to Demonstrate That True Crime in Catalan Has a Loyal Fan Base.

However, Starting at 11:00 p.m., La Isla de las Tentaciones Managed to Prevail with 16.0%, Confirming Its Appeal Among Young Audiences. Telecinco's Reality Show Continues to Operate Like Clockwork, with Its Plot Twists, Infidelities, and Viral Phrases That Sweep Social Media.

| Mediaset

Carles Porta Presented a Chilling Case in Crims

The Episode of Crims Took Viewers Back to 2011, When a Group of Friends Discovered a Leg Floating in the Utxesa Reservoir. In the Following Days, More Human Remains Were Found, Which Turned Out to Belong to Pedro Morales, a Man Living in a Squatted Apartment.

Carles Porta Reconstructed the Investigation by the Mossos d'Esquadra, Revealing How the Clues Came Together to Solve the Case. As Usual, Crims Relied on Its Engaging Narrative, Slow Pace, and Dark Atmosphere That Have Made It a Phenomenon.

| TV3

Montoya and the Show of La Isla de las Tentaciones

Meanwhile, La Isla de las Tentaciones Continues Unstoppable Thanks to Characters Like Montoya, Whose Attitude and Phrases Have Turned Each Gala into a Spectacle. His Presence Has Generated Memes, Debates on Social Media, and Increased Interest in Sandra Barneda's Show.

Every Monday, Crims and La Isla de las Tentaciones Demonstrate That There Are Two Ways to Captivate the Audience. While Carles Porta Continues to Captivate Mystery Lovers, Sandra Barneda Ensures That Temptation Is Not Missing on Television.