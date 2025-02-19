All Rumors About Rocío Carrasco and Fidel Albiac Confirmed: 'i Swear to You'

Alba Carrillo commented this Monday on Mañaneros about her friend Rocío Carrasco's presence last weekend at an event in Torremolinos. An occasion where, surprisingly, Rocío Jurado's daughter appeared live on the public network's program. It was then that Carrillo took the opportunity to refer to Fidel Albiac: "You have a gift of a man by your side, I swear, I love him, he dances well and does everything."

For a long time, it was questioned whether Rocío Carrasco's current partner had approached her out of interest. However, the years have confirmed that this rumor was not true, proving Antonio David Flores's ex right. She always defended that Fidel Albiac was the man of her life and, as it turns out, she was not wrong.

Alba Carrillo's words confirm that Albiac is the best life partner Rocío could have. The panelist dedicated even more praise to her friend's husband, explaining that "he plays the guitar, plays the piano, plays everything, except me, for now, but it will happen."

Alba Carrillo Confirms What Rocío Carrasco's Husband Is Really Like

Words full of humor that surprised the audience and Rocío Carrasco herself, who was on the other end of the phone. A risqué comment that confirms the close friendship between the Albiac-Carrasco marriage and Alba Carrillo.

Fonsi Nieto's ex and Rocío Jurado's daughter met almost a decade ago. Specifically, it was in 2016 when they both appeared on the program Hable con ellas and it was there that a beautiful friendship was born, which they have nurtured since then.

Alba and Rocío have supported each other in difficult moments of their lives. In fact, Rocío Jurado's daughter and her husband were Carrillo's great support when she was just getting divorced. "I was in psychological and psychiatric treatment, I was depressed, it was hard for me to get out of bed," Alba admitted years later.

After More Than Two Decades of Union, Fidel Makes It Clear He Didn't Approach Rocío Out of Interest

The panelist acknowledged that in the worst summer of her life "Fidel and Rocío supported me, loved me, called my mother every day..." Years later, when the docuseries Rocío: Contar la verdad para seguir viva aired, Alba stood firmly by her friend's side.

Now, Carrillo's words about Fidel serve to refute the comments of those who didn't see a future for Rocío's relationship with the lawyer. "I got married for life," Rocío stated after marrying her current partner. "This is the only one, the other didn't exist," she added, referring to her previous marriage to her children's father, which was declared null.

When almost a decade has passed since the civil wedding between Rocío and Fidel, it only remains to wait for them to seal their love at the altar. A wedding that, although rumored last year to have already taken place, may indeed happen this year.