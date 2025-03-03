Confirmed: Doctors Announce the Latest on Pope Francis's Health

Pope Francis is not going through his best moment. Many of the faithful are awaiting the daily report that sheds some light on his condition. The Pontiff has been hospitalized for more than 15 days due to respiratory problems that are affecting the entire Church.

Since then, there have been daily updates on how he is, how he is progressing, and how he spent the night. Thus, this Monday, March 3, was no different and the Vatican sent a new message to the faithful. "He has rested well," assured Matteo Bruni, Vatican spokesperson.

Even so, after 17 nights in Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, he remains under intense medical supervision. Although Pope Francis's situation remains complex, the hospital's doctors were moderately optimistic on Sunday night. According to Vatican sources, he has overcome the immediate danger caused by last Friday's respiratory crisis.

Pope Francis Shows Improvement

Health professionals emphasize that Pope Francis is still not out of danger. Even so, the latest medical report highlights that, the previous night, the Holy Father did not have a fever or signs of infection. This allowed for the removal of mechanical ventilation, which had been necessary in previous days.

Instead, he was given high-flow oxygen therapy through nasal cannulas. Although doctors report that conditions have remained stable, the prognosis remains guarded due to the complexity of his condition. Meanwhile, the Vatican has reported that Pope Francis participated in Sunday's activities.

In a gesture of normalcy, he left his room to attend the mass held at the hospital, joined by some doctors and nurses. This appearance, although brief, was interpreted as a positive sign of his recovery. He also received visits from the Holy See's Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, and the Substitute for the Secretariat of State, Edgar Peña Parra.

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital for an acute respiratory condition. The Vatican has not disclosed specific details about his illness but has mentioned that his health has been compromised by respiratory complications. Doctors have emphasized that his recovery will be gradual and that, given his age and the physical toll of a prolonged hospitalization, the process could take time.

The Stones in Pope Francis's Path

Pope Francis, 87 years old, has suffered several health episodes in recent years. Including intestinal surgery in 2021 and knee problems that have made walking difficult. Despite health challenges, he has continued with his pastoral work, maintaining an active schedule, although with adjustments to his commitments.

His hospitalization has caused great concern among the faithful and the international community, but the Vatican remains confident in his prompt recovery. The Pontiff's near future will depend on his progress, and ecclesiastical authorities have requested prayers for his health. However, time will determine his progress and his return to his previous life.