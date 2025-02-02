They confirm the problem Letizia has with her daughter Leonor: 'Many months without...'

Queen Letizia bid farewell to Princess Leonor on January 11 when she embarked from Cádiz on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. Felipe VI's wife, who couldn't contain her emotion knowing she will spend several months without seeing her daughter, made clear the challenge she faces.

Asked by journalists covering the news, the queen explained that she was facing "many months without seeing her." The monarch wanted to remind that, besides her, there were "more mothers crying" over their children's departure.

| Europa Press

The royals, just a few meters from the ship, waved their right hand to bid farewell to their daughter. Emotion, smiles, and a few tears were the protagonists of a very emotional day. From the dock, the king and his wife showed mutual support gestures as the ship sailed from the Port of Cádiz.

Queen Letizia will be a long time without seeing her daughter, Princess Leonor

"It has been very emotional, logically," the king acknowledged to the gathered media who wanted to know how they had experienced that moment. Moments later, the head of state indicated that they had to leave: "We have to go, because if not, they'll get away from us."

He said these words while pointing, with his right hand raised, at the training ship. It was then that the royals boarded the Navy patrol boat, along with other civil and military authorities, to join Elcano on its first miles after leaving port. "Thank you, let's see how they do," Letizia remarked thinking about the five months she won't be able to see Leonor.

Then one of the most curious moments of the day occurred, when the monarchs watched the ship their daughter was aboard sail into the sea. The queen then asked: "Where is my girl?"

A question her husband quickly solved. "In the same place as before," Felipe replied to the queen, who with tears in her eyes watched the training ship move away.

Princess Leonor and her companions are experiencing an adventure they will remember for their entire lives. A journey aboard the Spanish Navy's training ship that will travel half the world and last half a year.

During this time, the heiress and 75 other midshipmen will reach port in eight countries. All of them, without exception, have a demanding daily schedule at sea.

| @CasaReal

Princess Leonor has several months ahead without setting foot on land

The one who in the future is destined to take over from her father wakes up at 6:45 a.m., makes the bed in a shared cabin, showers, and has breakfast. Then her classes begin, lasting until 12:00 p.m.

After a short break, lunch is at 1:00 p.m. In the afternoon, there are also classes until 6:00 p.m. Then there is free time in which the midshipmen can choose to read, spend time on deck, play board games, or attend mass.

Meanwhile, Leonor has a very busy schedule, her mother, Queen Letizia, will try to cope as best as possible with the months remaining before she can embrace her daughter.