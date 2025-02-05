Concern for Infanta Cristina and Juan Carlos I: something very sad has happened

A great concern invades Infanta Cristina and Juan Carlos I: the head of the Infanta and friend of the emeritus has passed away. This sad event has led Cristina and her father to share the sorrow at the last farewell to Aga Khan IV. The leader of the Ismailis met Juan Carlos when they were children, and their friendship has endured over time.

So much so that he was the one who helped Infanta Cristina after the Nóos case came to light. To escape the media repercussions, the La Caixa Foundation sent her to Geneva to work at the Aga Khan Foundation. Now, Cristina and her father mourn the loss of one of the most significant people in their lives.

Infanta Cristina and Juan Carlos I raise alarms

Infanta Cristina and Juan Carlos I are going through a very delicate and sad moment. Last Tuesday, February 4, unexpected news shook their lives, filling them with deep and shared shock.

The sad event that has occurred in the lives of Infanta Cristina and Juan Carlos has been the death of a great friend. Specifically, Prince Karim Al Hussaini, known as Aga Khan IV, leader of the Ismaili Muslims. Khan passed away in Lisbon at the age of 88 after a life dedicated to helping development and disadvantaged people.

To understand the connection that links the billionaire with Juan Carlos and Infanta Cristina, we have to go back to the past. The emeritus met him in his childhood when they attended the Swiss school Le Rosey along with other members of royalty. There, they forged a friendship that has remained intact over the years.

This helped Infanta Cristina to avoid the media harassment that occurred after the Nóos case. The Urdangarin-Borbón family moved to the United States for a while, but thanks to Juan Carlos's intercession, they changed their destination.

The then king didn't hesitate to use his friendship with Khan to offer her a position in his foundation. Hence, Obra Social La Caixa offered the Infanta a job in Geneva, specifically at the Aga Khan Foundation. Thus, Cristina moved to the Swiss capital while Iñaki stayed in Barcelona battling his legal situation.

Infanta Cristina and Juan Carlos I mourn the loss of a great friend

During Infanta Cristina's stay in Switzerland, Khan became an essential support for her. After all, she was the daughter of one of his best friends, and he ensured that her stay in Geneva was as peaceful as possible.

Thanks to this, she was able to distance herself from the media noise and provide her children with apparent calm. The help of the Muslim imam didn't go unnoticed, as all of Infanta Cristina's children adapted perfectly to Geneva. She did too, as she continues living between Switzerland and Spain to this day.

Meanwhile, for Juan Carlos I, the sadness that overwhelms him at this moment is concerning. He has just lost one of his best friends and an essential piece of his network of contacts. His death caught him thousands of kilometers away, and it is unknown whether he will attend the funeral.

His farewell is expected to be massive, as Khan's work reached thousands of people. He used his millionaire inheritance to help others and began a philanthropic work that he knew how to combine with business. Undoubtedly, a sad piece of news for Infanta Cristina and Juan Carlos I, but also for the Ismaili community.