Concern for Laura Cuevas After the Insect That Bit Her on 'Survivor'

Laura Cuevas has been facing the discomforts of surviving on an island without the most basic necessities for three weeks. The contestant of Supervivientes was aware, before leaving her native Cádiz, that the experience was not going to be easy at all. What she did not imagine was the desperation she would suffer from the mosquito bites all over her body.

Joshua Velázquez, witnessing how uncomfortable his companion was, approached her to give her some advice. "Before you sleep tonight, put on repellent." However, the daughter of the former foreman of Cantora had already applied the mentioned substance without success.

| Mediaset

Makoke, meanwhile, showed that she had also been bitten by mosquitoes. "They've also attacked me today," assured Kiko Matamoros's ex.

Laura Cuevas Can't Take It Anymore Because of Mosquito Bites

Desperate from the itching, Cuevas sought relief by scratching her skin. Anita, upon seeing her, warned: "Don't scratch, it's worse. You're even making yourself bleed."

The survivor, despite the advice of the other contestants, couldn't help but continue paying attention to the multiple bites on her body, even on her feet and belly.

"No one can adapt to this," she hinted showing her discomfort and unease. "To being starving, to being covered in flea bites. To having all your bones hurt, to sleeping on the ground like a rock, let God come and see it!" she exclaimed.

| Mediaset

Absolutely desperate, Cuevas tried to relieve the discomfort caused by the bites by rubbing beach sand on her legs with force. "I can't, I can't, I can't," she repeated, unable to solve this problem that is preventing her from enjoying the contest.

Just a few days ago, Laura had the opportunity to share with the audience how she feels in these first weeks of the reality show. The contestant vented during her intervention in an extraordinary Palapa where she referred to her mood. It should be remembered that throughout these days, the Andalusian has broken down on several occasions and has also had confrontations with some of her companions.

"There are moments when I feel good, but I'm having a terrible time," Cuevas admitted, being honest. She then gave more details of what it means to experience this firsthand.

The Daughter of Cantora's Foreman Shared with the Audience How She Feels in Supervivientes

"The nights are horrible, sleeping on this sand, which becomes like a block of cement, and all my bones hurt. The fleas are driving me crazy, the hunger is from another planet, I haven't evacuated in two weeks. Horrible!" she finally exclaimed.

The contestant, despite the words of the host Carlos Sobera who wanted to encourage her, insisted on her view. Cuevas acknowledged that these days away from her loved ones are helping her to value her family more, what she has outside, and to know herself better. Even so, at least for now, she is clear that she wouldn't repeat it.

| Mediaset

It is possible that the suffering caused by mosquito bites accentuates in Laura Cuevas that feeling she has shown to everyone. We will have to wait to see if she is able to continue or if, on the contrary, she throws in the towel before the audience decides.