Concern over King Juan Carlos: half of Spain has found out and it's shocking

The emeritus king Juan Carlos I is at the center of everyone's attention, but not for good reasons. In recent months, his image has taken a very hard hit and it seems there's no turning back. Many Spaniards have stopped seeing him in a positive light, and the recent lawsuit he has filed against former President Miguel Ángel Revilla has further increased the discontent.

Although his figure once commanded a certain respect, today his popularity is at rock bottom. The decision to take Revilla to court has disappointed many, who believe that royalty shouldn't be involved in these kinds of conflicts. In addition, most people think that freedom of expression should prevail, and they don't understand why an issue that could've been solved differently has ended up in court.

| Europa Press

This is reflected in the latest survey conducted by the IMOP Insights Institute for Vanitatis, which has analyzed how Spaniards view the monarchy. This study has been carried out for several years and confirms a clear trend. The emeritus king receives a clear failing grade, while the figure of the current king, Felipe VI, remains strong in the eyes of the public.

Juan Carlos I is going through a difficult period within the Spanish monarchy

The most striking thing is that this rejection isn't limited to a small group. Young people, in particular, show little forgiveness toward the emeritus king's recent decisions. Furthermore, in regions with a critical tradition toward the monarchy, such as Catalonia and the Basque Country, the disapproval is even stronger.

| Casa Real

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family keep a much more positive profile and are rated higher than Juan Carlos. Queen Letizia and the princesses, especially Princess Leonor, continue to enjoy great popularity among Spaniards. In fact, Leonor is ranked just below her father, Felipe VI, consolidating herself as an increasingly beloved and respected figure within the Royal Household.

King Juan Carlos I: a figure increasingly absent and controversial in the Spanish imagination

The physical distance of Juan Carlos I from Spain, now living in the United Arab Emirates, has also contributed to his presence being almost nonexistent. This distance has made many people see him as someone out of place and an uncomfortable memory for the monarchy. In addition, his lawsuit against Miguel Ángel Revilla has caused widespread rejection among Spaniards, further worsening his image.

The figure of the emeritus king is going through a delicate and complicated moment. The lawsuit, his past scandals, and his withdrawal from the public eye have made half of Spain "discover" him and his approval rating is very negative. It's clear that, for many, Juan Carlos I is now a burden that the monarchy wants to leave behind.