Cold Shower for Tita Thyssen After an Unexpected Blow

Accustomed to moving among great fortunes, Tita Thyssen isn't having the same luck when it comes to selling her exclusive properties. Carmen Cervera, one of the richest women in Spain, manages a fortune that hovers around 1.3 billion euros.

Her impressive art collection and multiple residences place her in the economic elite. However, there is something that, surprisingly, eludes her: getting rid of two of her luxurious mansions.

Both in Mallorca and Marbella, the baroness has unsuccessfully tried to sell two of her most exclusive properties. Despite their history and privileged location, buyers haven't appeared, which represents an unexpected setback for the aristocrat.

| Europa Press

Cold Water for Tita Thyssen

Located in El Terreno, in Palma, the mansion that the baroness bought was initially a refuge to share moments with her mother. However, after her death, the plans changed and the house became an investment that hasn't yielded the expected results.

In 2017, Tita Thyssen decided to put it up for sale, but six years later, she still hasn't found a buyer. Despite being situated in one of the most exclusive areas of the Balearic capital, the mansion doesn't seem to spark enough interest.

| Europa Press

The Marbella Mansion, Another Obstacle in the Way

Not only in Mallorca has Tita Thyssen encountered problems. In the tourist city of Marbella, another of her properties has been seeking an owner without success for some time. It is a spectacular residence of 4,628 sq. ft. (430 square meters), located in the Arroyo de las Piedras development.

The house, named Mas Mañanas, follows the aesthetic and style that the baroness so appreciates. Reminiscent of the legendary house she shared with her first husband, Lex Barker, in Sant Feliu de Guíxols.

However, the high maintenance costs could be deterring potential buyers. Despite her economic power, Cervera continues to face a challenge: selling her mansions in a market that doesn't seem to be on her side.

Will these houses continue waiting for a buyer that never arrives? Only time will tell. What is clear is that, although her art collection is her great jewel, her real estate assets are giving her more headaches than expected.