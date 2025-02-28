No One Expected What Alejandro Albalá Has Revealed About Claudia Bavel: 'it Didn't Work Out'

Alejandro Albalá leaves viewers speechless by sharing new and unexpected information about Claudia Bavel. During his latest television appearance, he revealed some of the celebrities the influencer had on her radar: “She tried to meet with him, but it didn't work out”.

It was on January 28 when Iker Casillas and this well-known adult content creator became the protagonists of Diez Minutos. That day, the magazine published images of them walking through the streets of Barcelona.

Since then, Claudia Bavel's romantic affairs have become one of the main topics in our country's social press. As has emerged in recent days, the influencer has had several affairs with various well-known figures, both nationally and internationally.

However, the one who undoubtedly came out worst off from this situation was the former Betis player, Joaquín Sánchez. Now, Alejandro Albalá has returned to the set of TardeAR with new and revealing information about Claudia Bavel.

According to the television collaborator himself, he had a romance with Claudia Bavel in the past. However, what has most caught the attention of viewers is the confession he made afterward.

As Alejandro Albalá has stated, Claudia Bavel tried some time ago to meet with a famous actor from our country: “She tried to meet with him, but it didn't work out”.

Alejandro Albalá Surprises by Revealing Claudia Bavel's List of Conquests

Without mincing words, Alejandro Albalá has claimed that when he met Claudia Bavel, she had a list with the names of several celebrities. According to him, her intention was to coordinate a meeting to be captured by the paparazzi.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, the television collaborator had no problem sharing more details about this list with his colleagues on TardeAR. Among them, the celebrities who, according to him, were in the model's sights when he had contact with her years ago.

As Alejandro Albalá began explaining, they met in August 2023 at a mutual friend's house who resides in the United States. At that time, rumors were circulating about an alleged infidelity of Rauw Alejandro to Rosalía with a young blonde linked to several singers.

This is why Claudia Bavel expressed her desire to achieve something similar. “She wanted to achieve the same thing because she gained a lot of fame in the United States, many realities, many followers on social media,” the panelist explained.

Next, Alejandro Albalá claimed that the influencer, with the help of her friend, strategically sought “who can I hurt the most”.

One of the celebrities on her list was the singer Ozuna, who at that time was facing “a big problem with his wife”. Other names that emerged within the Latin American music scene were Bad Bunny and J. Balvin.

At this moment, Alejandro Albalá left all the viewers speechless by confirming that some Spanish celebrities were also on Claudia Bavel's radar. Among them, the actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

“She tried to meet with him, but it didn't work out,” Alejandro Albalá firmly stated before making it clear that these are just some of the names: “There were quite a few more”.