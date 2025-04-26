Cold Shower for the Royal House After King Juan Carlos I's Latest Complaint

A couple of weeks ago, it became known that the emeritus king had ordered a lawsuit against his former lover, Corinna Larsen. This way, Juan Carlos I will follow the same process he used with the lawsuit against the former Cantabrian President Miguel Ángel Revilla, trying to restore his honor and fortune. Beyond the lawsuit itself, what now stands out the most is the position in which Queen Sofía is left.

A circumstance that journalist Pilar Eyre has noticed and highlighted in a recent interview. According to her, the mother of King Felipe VI will feel "humiliated" at this moment. She, who legally remains the wife of the former head of state of Spain, has seen how he has taken his alleged lover to court.

The Royal House Is Aware of the Situation in Which the Emeritus Is Left After Juan Carlos I's Latest Actions

This way, the emeritus will see the wound "that hurt her so much reopened and salt and vinegar poured on it," Eyre adds. The Catalan also claims that the queen is alone, with no one to trust, no one to confide in "in these difficult times."

However, for Pilar Eyre, the most incomprehensible thing is Juan Carlos's selfishness in taking Corinna to court, "with his wife still alive." In this context, the journalist emphasizes the fact that Sofía remains the king's official partner. "She is not the woman he divorced, but his current wife," she insists.

Meanwhile, throughout the aforementioned conversation, the Royal House expert warns that with this lawsuit, Juan Carlos flaunts the disdain he feels toward Sofía. Without considering the feelings she may have, the emeritus is determined, above all, to recover his money.

Asked about the role that Infantas Elena and Cristina could play, Eyre believes that Juan Carlos pays no attention to his daughters. "The king is so alone at the moment that he doesn't follow anyone's advice; he does whatever he wants," she stated.

Queen Sofía Continues with Her Agenda Despite the Emeritus's Lawsuit

Meanwhile, the emeritus queen, far from hiding, has continued with her official commitments. Precisely during this Holy Week, the mother of Felipe VI has been seen at different processions. Queen Sofía reappeared in Seville to witness La Madrugá, one of the most important moments celebrated in the Andalusian capital.

Additionally, the emeritus, faithful to her traditional Easter trip to Mallorca, flew to the mentioned Balearic island. There she had the opportunity to enjoy the benefit concert organized by Proyecto Hombre in the Mallorcan cathedral.

Although the grandmother of Princess Leonor appears in public as if nothing is wrong, for her, this situation is absolutely unpleasant. For the mother of Felipe VI this means recalling a situation that, although unrelated to her, actually leaves her exposed. A fact she has never spoken about and, it seems, she endures in silence as best she can.