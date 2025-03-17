Cold Shower in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': Sara Espígul Can't Catch a Break

The series Com si fos ahir continues to captivate viewers with its intense plots and unexpected twists. Since its premiere, the TV3 drama has managed to establish itself as one of the most followed by the Catalan audience.

All this is thanks to its way of addressing relatable and realistic stories that connect with the audience. In the next episode, the characters will face moments of great tension, especially Cèlia, played by Sara Espígul.

| TV3

Sara Espígul Can't Catch a Break in Com si fos ahir

The character of Cèlia, brought to life by Sara Espígul, will be one of the protagonists of this new chapter. After suffering an anxiety attack, her surroundings are concerned about her health condition.

Adrià can't hide his distress, but finally Quique manages to reassure him by confirming that it wasn't a heart attack. Despite the momentary relief, Cèlia continues to feel vulnerable and fragile, hinting that her emotional state is not at its best.

Sara Espígul's performance promises to convey all the intensity and drama of this complicated situation. A fact that will undoubtedly capture the attention of the Catalan public television audience.

| TV3

Unexpected Threats for Lídia and Gina

Meanwhile, Valeri continues to investigate Ricard and has discovered new information that could change the course of the story. However, neither Lídia nor Gina want to know anything about it. But the tension grows when both start receiving intimidating messages.

Who is behind these threats? Are they in danger? The upcoming installments could reveal the origin of this unsettling situation. Meanwhile, Toni Petit decides to tell Karim the whole truth about Jess's case.

| TV3

Upon learning the story, Karim manages to convince Naiara to help the young man and take him to the police station to testify. This plot twist could bring unexpected consequences and open new storylines within the series.

With these open conflicts, the next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to keep the excitement and tension at its peak. Sara Espígul's performance will be key to conveying the intensity of the events and continuing to establish the series as a TV3 benchmark.