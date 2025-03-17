Antonela Roccuzzo Gives the Latest Update on Ciro, the 7-year-old Son She Has with Messi

Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi's wife, has revealed a last-minute update about her youngest son: he has turned seven years old. His parents spared no expense and gifted the youngest of the family a grand party. It was Antonela who, through her profile, shared every detail of the celebration.

"Today the baby of the family turned years old, we love you so much Ciro, may you be this happy all your life," wrote the model. The party was full of references to the famous children's movie The Lion King, one of the child's favorites. In the image at the top of the post, the little one is seen with his mother and Messi, who poses smiling with his family.

| Europa Press

Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi's Wife, and Her Last-Minute Update About Her Youngest Son

Antonela Roccuzzo and Messi have formed a beautiful family thanks to their three children: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. After ending their time in Barcelona, the Argentine couple decided to move to Miami. In his new team, the soccer star plays an essential role at Inter Miami.

From there, Antonela has delivered a last-minute update about the youngest of the family: he has turned seven years old. The little one celebrated his seventh year with a The Lion King themed party, which his parents arranged for the occasion. Specifically, the celebration focused on Mufasa, the character who leads the great saga of the animated film.

In the snapshot, it is noticeable how the youngest has a cast on his arm due to a recent injury. Despite this, nothing stopped him from enjoying the great party his parents organized for him.

This birthday adds to a series of family celebrations that the Messi-Roccuzzo family have shared with the world. Through her social media, Antonela regularly shares intimate and joyful moments with her family. Notably, at the end of February, it was the model's birthday with a Harry Potter themed party.

Antonela Roccuzzo and Messi Show Off Their Beautiful Family

Ciro's birthday celebration was not only a family event but also a display of the Messi-Roccuzzo lifestyle. Despite their fame and success, the family remains united and prioritizes moments together. This focus on family is an essential value that Lionel and Antonela have passed on to their children.

Every detail, from the decoration to the cake, symbolizes the great affection and love the couple conveys to their children. Messi's wife's profile is filled with images of the great family she has created with the footballer. Family moments in which the support that both she and her children give to Lionel in his sports achievements stands out.

| Europa Press

Although their sports career has led them to move numerous times, the family remains united. For Messi, it is essential to have the support of his loved ones in the most significant moments for him.

He always ensures that Antonela and their children join him at events of special importance, such as the Ballon d'Or Gala. "They are everything to me," Messi once said about what his wife means in his life and the family they have formed together.