Cold Water Shock for Carlota Olcina in 'Com si fos ahir' After an Unexpected Twist

Fans of Com si fos ahir are preparing for an episode filled with tension and personal conflicts. The protagonists' storylines advance with unexpected twists, and one of the most notable will be Cristina's, played by Carlota Olcina.

The woman will find herself in a complicated situation due to the cost overrun of the Barnateca renovation. Meanwhile, other characters will face personal and work-related dilemmas that will test their relationships and decisions.

| TV3

Cold Shower for Carlota Olcina in Com si fos ahir

Cristina will have to face a financial problem that threatens to complicate things for her. The Barnateca renovation ended up costing more money than initially planned, which causes some concern for Gemma.

In this situation, Gemma will ask Cristina to be more prudent with expenses and to better control the budget. This situation could strain their relationship and force Cristina to reconsider some decisions.

| TV3

Carlota Olcina shines once again in her role. This way, she portrays a Cristina who must manage the pressure of moving her project forward without losing control of the situation. Additionally, she is one of the favorite characters of the TV3 audience.

While Cristina tries to deal with the Barnateca crisis, Itziar discovers an error in her contract, which could cause complications at her job. On the other hand, Marta confesses to Litus that Ismael saw him in Sitges with Ángela, a revelation that could have consequences.

Moreover, Ismael's tutor warns that the young man must take his responsibilities more seriously. A fact that forces Litus to seek solutions to help him.

| TV3

An Emotional Farewell for Lluís

In another storyline of the episode, Lluís is forced to sell his California van because he can no longer drive it. However, before parting with it, Andreu and Eva offer to take one last trip together to say farewell to it.

This new chapter of Com si fos ahir promises intense emotions, with Cristina facing a difficult financial situation and the rest of the characters trying to solve their own conflicts.