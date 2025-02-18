Cold Water Shock for Sara Espígul in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': Her Relationship Is in Danger

Relationships aren't always easy and sometimes the fear of facing reality leads to decisions that only worsen the problems. In the next episode of Com si fos ahir, Cèlia (Sara Espígul) finds herself in a complicated moment with Quique.

This way, her way of coping could distance her even more from him. Meanwhile, the rest of the characters also experience tense situations with personal conflicts that will shape their future.

Cold Shower for Sara Espígul in Com si fos ahir

The relationship between Cèlia and Quique isn't at its best. Instead of seeking a solution, she has found a strategy to avoid confrontations: working more hours than necessary. The problem is that this attitude not only doesn't solve their differences but aggravates them.

Cèlia has proven to be a strong and independent woman but her relationship with Quique seems to have reached a point of difficult return. Is she about to make a definitive decision? We'll have to wait to see how this relationship progresses.

While Cèlia tries to evade her relationship problems with work, Adrià faces a more tangible obstacle: his computer has broken down at the worst moment. Without equipment, he can't continue with his tasks, forcing him to seek an urgent solution.

Sílvia and Francesc: A Failed Attempt to Reconnect

Meanwhile, Sílvia is convinced that Francesc is bored with her. To show him that they can still have fun together, she organizes a special plan to enjoy as a couple. However, when everything seems to be on track, Francesc unintentionally ruins their plans.

In the professional field, Àlvar has found a new investment opportunity: a light aircraft rental business. Enthusiastic about the idea, he tries to convince Gina to join the project as a partner. The question is whether she will be willing to take on a financial risk.

