Cold Water Shock for Montse Germán in 'com Si Fos Ahir' After an Unexpected Twist

Romantic relationships are a delicate balance, and if there's something that can shake it, it's an unexpected night out. In the next episode of Com si fos ahir, Sílvia, played by Montse Germán, will experience a new disagreement with Francesc.

However, what seemed like a simple night out will end up causing more than one problem. Meanwhile, other characters will also face their own conflicts, from complicated inaugurations to family relationships marked by envy.

| TV3

Cold Water for Montse Germán in Com si fos ahir

It all begins when Francesc accompanies Itziar to run some errands. However, what was supposed to be a quick plan ends up turning into a night of partying. The man arrives home at dawn, something that doesn't amuse Sílvia at all.

The tension between them quickly erupts, and the situation makes it clear that the relationship might be entering a complicated phase. Montse Germán's character doesn't hide her discomfort, and although Francesc tries to downplay it, she isn't willing to let it go.

| TV3

An Inauguration at Risk

Meanwhile, Gemma and Cristina are worried. It's an important day, but the key person doesn't show up. Itziar, who was supposed to be at the inauguration, is nowhere to be found. She doesn't answer the calls, and the tension is rising. Where is she? Could something have happened to her?

The delay generates nervousness and jeopardizes an event that should be a reason for celebration. The uncertainty grows, and Gemma and Cristina begin to fear the worst. We'll see how this storyline progresses in the upcoming episodes of the series.

| TV3

Envy Among Siblings

On the other hand, Quique is determined to strengthen his relationship with Joel and invites him to share moments with him, Adrià, and Cèlia. He wants him to feel part of the family. However, what for him is a natural gesture becomes a reason for envy for Salva.

Seeing the good relationship they have, Salva can't help but compare his own situation, which generates a feeling of displacement. Com si fos ahir continues to explore the complexities of human relationships, showing that every decision can have consequences.