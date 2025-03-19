Cold Shower in 'Com Si Fos Ahir' After Polo Camino's Possible Farewell

The universe of Com si fos ahir continues to surprise viewers with stories that explore the ups and downs of its protagonists' lives. This new installment promises intense emotions and significant changes for several of its characters.

As the plots unfold, relationships are tested, and new decisions arise that could alter the course of the story. Amid tensions and reflections, today's episode makes it clear that the characters are in a stage of personal and professional transformation.

One of the stories that will most capture the attention of the Catalan fiction's viewers is Jess's, played by Polo Camino. His possible farewell could be a cold shower for the public television series of Catalonia.

| TV3

Polo Camino and His Possible Farewell from Com si fos ahir

One of the most anticipated moments is Jess's decision, played by Polo Camino. In this episode, his character decides to leave Barcelona to distance himself from Ferni. A step that could mean the end of an important stage in the series.

Polo Camino's character, who had maintained a conflicted relationship with Ferni until now, realizes he needs a change. His conversation with Joel, who already suspects the reasons behind the decision, reflects Jess's need to take control of his life.

| TV3

Ismael Daydreams

Meanwhile, the plot of Itziar and Ismael progresses interestingly. Ismael, who continues to admire Itziar's independence, begins to consider the possibility of opening his own bar, an idea that gives him a new perspective on the future.

However, Itziar doesn't seem as convinced, and the distance between them begins to grow. Ismael doesn't lose hope and continues dreaming of this new adventure. On the other hand, the episode also presents other unsolved stories.

| TV3

Eva, in charge of bringing snacks to the gym, picks them up at the Barnateca and decides to put the food in her own containers. Meanwhile, Andreu and Ivan enjoy the leftovers, creating a relaxed atmosphere among friends.

With these intertwined stories, the next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to be a mix of reflection, emotion, and friendship. This way, we are sure it will leave viewers eager to see what decisions the characters will make in the upcoming episodes.