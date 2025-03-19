Antonio David Flores Reveals What No One Imagined About Carmen Borrego's Son

Antonio David Flores has referred in one of his most recent videos to information that has José María Almoguera as the protagonist. The former civil guard read aloud to his followers a news piece claiming that Carmen Borrego's son was crying inconsolably due to the lack of contact with his mother. This information was provided by Kiko Hernández, who claims that Almoguera, since leaving GH Dúo, hasn't received calls or messages from his mother.

The Andalusian made a point to recall that his channel had already predicted that Almoguera would enter the Telecinco reality show. Additionally, he predicted that he would stage his reconciliation with his mother on the GH Dúo set. A live rapprochement that was contractually agreed upon.

The YouTuber evaluated the information provided by the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos who insinuated that what the nephew of Terelu Campos is now experiencing "reminds him of my childhood." A period that Almoguera himself defines as "horrible."

Antonio David Flores Unveils the True Intentions of Carmen Borrego's Son

A source close to Carmen Borrego's son reportedly conveyed to Fran Antón's husband the words he heard from Almoguera. "I'm recalling very tough moments from my childhood. If people knew the childhood my mother gave me, they would despise Carmen Borrego," noted Alejandra Rubio's cousin.

Following these reproaches, Antonio David recalled the moment when Carmen Borrego, after a court ruling, lost custody of her children. The youngest daughter of María Teresa Campos and her ex ended their marriage six years after getting married.

Then began a tough legal battle between the two for custody of their children. In 1998, Almoguera filed a lawsuit accusing Carmen Borrego of abandoning the home. Francisco finally achieved his goal, an uncommon occurrence at that time when most custodial rights were awarded to the mother.

Carmen, not content with the ruling, fought in court for shared custody for years. She eventually obtained it but with a series of conditions and requirements. One of them was that the children would spend three months with each of their parents.

José María Almoguera Could Reappear on Television to Talk About His Childhood

Now, Antonio David refers to José María Almoguera's childhood to try to understand the reason for those statements about his mother. The ex of Rocío Carrasco recalls that Kiko Hernández might have informed himself about what happened two decades ago to justify his account.

After many years of disagreements, it seems that Carmen Borrego and her son are not managing to reconcile. According to Kiko Hernández, it is possible that Almoguera will start a new media battle against his mother.

A situation that could lead to a new interview on a television set. We will have to wait to see if the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos is right and José María Almoguera goes to ¡De viernes! to settle scores with the past. If it happens, this would prove Antonio David right, who maintains that the relationship between Carmen Borrego and her son is not as cordial as it seems.