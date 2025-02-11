Cold Water Shock in 'Com si fos ahir': Marc Rodríguez Discovers a Betrayal

Personal relationships can be unpredictable, and in Com si fos ahir, small gestures have big consequences. In the new episode of the series, the protagonists face new situations that will test their emotions and decisions.

Amid reunions, job opportunities, and questionable strategies to make money, the story progresses with twists that keep the audience on edge. One of the most notable moments is led by Agustí, played by Marc Rodríguez.

Marc Rodríguez Discovers a Betrayal in Com si fos ahir

The opening of the pizzeria has been a success, an event that marks a new beginning. However, not everything is a celebration. Agustí overhears an unexpected conversation: Salvatore expresses his displeasure because Rosa has returned a piece of jewelry he had given her.

This symbolic gesture leaves many questions in the air. Why has Rosa made this decision? It could be a way to definitively close a chapter. Either way, the news surprises Agustí, who can't help but wonder what this gesture might mean.

New Challenges for Gemma and Cristina

Meanwhile, Gemma and Cristina face a crucial search for their business: they need a new cook. In this process, Gemma decides to ask Francesc and Sílvia for references about Itziar, hoping to find the right person for their team.

But choosing staff is not the only challenge. They also need to find a new name for the business, a detail that seems minor but will be key to the establishment's image.

Aloma Distances Herself from Ismael and Àxel Seeks Quick Solutions

On another front, Àngela has decided to take Aloma to Sitges, which poses an obstacle for Ismael, who can't see her. The distance further complicates the situation and leaves the young man with few options.

Meanwhile, Àxel, in his attempt to find quick ways to make money without working, turns to Ismael for ideas. This move raises an important question: how far is he willing to go to achieve it?

With these conflicts underway, Com si fos ahir continues to weave stories full of emotion and decisions that will change the characters' paths. There is no doubt that this new installment will keep TV3's audience on edge.