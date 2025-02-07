Excitement Over What Happened with Queen Sofía in Greece: Everyone Expected Something Like This

The recent visit of Queen Sofía to Greece has caused great excitement and joy among the media. The fact that has caused great emotion has been seeing Sofía joined by her sister, Irene of Greece, with whom she posed. Everyone expected something like this, since, despite her delicate health, the princess always travels with Sofía to Athens.

However, this hasn't prevented Queen Sofía from capturing all the attention upon her arrival in her native country. This very Friday, Nicolás of Greece and Chrysi Vardinogiannis will say 'I do' and Sofía will be present. The reception couldn't have been greater, as the wife of Juan Carlos is quite a celebrity in Greece.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Queen Sofía surprises everyone upon her arrival in Greece

Yesterday Thursday Queen Sofía landed in Greece, her native country, to attend the wedding of her nephew, Nicolás of Greece. Her presence had been confirmed for days, as well as that of her daughter, Infanta Cristina. What few expected was to see who else joined the mother and sister of Felipe VI.

What has caused great emotion has been seeing the emeritus queen in the company of her sister, Irene of Greece. The emeritus wanted to bring Irene to visit Athens so she could also attend Nicolás's wedding. Everyone expected the presence of the princess, since, despite her delicate health, she always accompanies Sofía to her native country.

Tremendously happy, Sofía posed with Irene and Infanta Cristina at the doors of the Hotel Grande Bretagne, where they will stay. They will spend the whole weekend there to celebrate a beautiful day full of joy with their loved ones. Without a doubt, a very emotional family reunion where they will reminisce about their past in Hellenic lands.

This event not only marks a family reunion but also symbolizes the union of the royal family at a significant moment. The presence of Queen Sofía alongside Irene of Greece has been awaited with great interest by all the media.

Queen Sofía receives a warm welcome in her native country

Queen Sofía was among the first to arrive in Athens. She did so on the afternoon of last Thursday along with her middle daughter and her sister. On this trip, the emeritus reconnects with her origins after her last visit in August.

On that occasion, it was for the funeral of Michael of Greece, Doña Sofía's uncle, who passed away at 85 years old. Now, the reason for her return is much more joyful and represents a key moment for the wife of Juan Carlos I.

| Europa Press, paologallophoto

The arrival of Queen Sofía has been received with enthusiasm by the media and Greek citizens. In her native country, she is quite a celebrity and is always welcomed with open arms whenever she returns. The images of her arrival have circulated quickly, showing her elegant attire and warm smile, as exclusively published by the magazine ¡Hola!

The excitement in the air is palpable, and everyone expected to see the queen in this very special context. Especially because of the great affection that Queen Sofía arouses among the Greek media. She is considered a symbol of continuity and respect for the tradition that she has championed for years outside her native country.

The family union, history, and celebration intertwine in this event, creating a memorable moment for everyone. Also for Irene of Greece, who reunites with her family just when she needs her loved ones the most.