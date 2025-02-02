Charo Reina opens up and says what many think about Anabel Pantoja: 'She's a...'

The investigation that Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, are undergoing for alleged child abuse continues to cause a stir. Meanwhile, a new famous figure has given her point of view on the matter and has said what many think about the influencer. This is Charo Reina, who had a close relationship with her years ago due to her friendship with her aunt, Isabel Pantoja.

The singer and actress has been very blunt about it. She has made it clear that she thinks Anabel "is a great mother because she has been wanting it for a long time."

Charo Reina says what many think of Anabel Pantoja

Anabel Pantoja and her partner have been in the spotlight since it was revealed that they are being investigated following their daughter Alma's hospitalization. The case is ongoing, they have gone to testify, and new information is awaited.

This situation has caused a wave of reactions. One of the latest voices to come out in defense of the influencer is Charo Reina. She has had the sincerity to say what many others think of the young woman.

During her attendance at the Carmen Awards, the actress was asked about the legal situation facing Isabel Pantoja's niece. Known for her frankness, she didn't hesitate to express her confidence in her innocence.

Specifically, she stated: "We haven't had a close relationship for many years, unfortunately. But I would stake these two hands on Anabel."

She added: "She is a great mother because she has been wanting it for a long time. I know she is incapable of any of that."

Similarly, she wanted to take the opportunity to send a show of support to the influencer. Thus, she said: "All my support and affection to Anabel, her husband, her mother, and the whole family."

The investigation against Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez

Currently, the investigation is ongoing in the judicial sphere. The Investigative Court Number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has transferred the case to the judicial district of San Bartolomé de Tirajana. So far, no precautionary measures have been imposed on the personal situation of the investigated or on the custody of the minor.

The investigation remains confidential. More details about the case are expected in the coming weeks.

It is important to highlight that, in situations like this, authorities activate child protection protocols in certain situations involving minors. This doesn't necessarily imply guilt on the part of the parents but is part of preventive measures to ensure the minor's well-being. The family environment has indicated that it is an ordinary procedure and that they trust everything will be solved favorably.

The situation facing Anabel Pantoja and her partner is undoubtedly delicate and has caused significant media attention. However, the support of figures like Charo Reina and Belén Esteban shows the confidence many have in the influencer's innocence.

While justice does its work, it is essential to remember the presumption of innocence. Meanwhile, wait for the facts to be clarified, always prioritizing the well-being of little Alma.