All the truth about the Carme Blanch case: today's 'Crims' by Carles Porta

The next episode of Crims, presented by Carles Porta, will bring a chilling case that kept Catalan society on edge for years. The new episode, titled Libèl·lula, will address the case of Carme Blanch, a woman who was brutally murdered in Vilassar de Dalt in 2010.

This seemingly incomprehensible crime was the starting point for an investigation that, over time, uncovered dark secrets and a hidden motive behind the tragedy. This way, Carles Porta "will shed light on the darkness," as the truth never expires.

Carles Porta and the case of Carme Blanch

On November 12, 2010, Carme was found in her bed, stabbed to death while she slept. The crime scene was gruesome: the bed sheet was soaked in blood, and her body had multiple wounds.

Although the Mossos d'Esquadra found no immediate evidence, such as fingerprints or DNA, nor the murder weapon, the evidence suggested it was not a robbery. It was in this context that the first shadows of suspicion began to fall on Joan, Carme's husband.

After several months without progress, in March 2011, Joan was arrested, although he was released with charges due to a lack of conclusive evidence. This arrest not only surprised Carme's family but also sowed doubts among Joan's acquaintances.

Especially among Núria, the victim's cousin, and her husband Josep, who, like Carme, considered him close. However, what seemed to be a case of domestic violence soon took an unexpected turn thanks to Carme's family's persistence.

A dragonfly played an essential role in the investigation

Throughout the investigation, the Mossos d'Esquadra discovered a hidden relationship between Joan and Sandra, the caregiver of Joan's parents. This woman, whose name would resonate in the following days, became a key piece in understanding the motive for the murder.

Joan's desire to be with Sandra and his ambition to inherit Carme's assets led him to a decision: to end her life. The investigators obtained compelling evidence, including recordings and testimonies, that confirmed the relationship between Joan and Sandra.

Additionally, a dragonfly played a crucial role intertwined with Carme's story. This insect appears significantly in the brooch Carme wore, which didn't disappear during the murder. Later, it was found in the possession of Sandra, her husband's lover.

The culmination of this crime was the trial at the Barcelona Court, where Joan was convicted of murder and Sandra of concealment. The case, which seemed destined to be forgotten, was reopened thanks to the tenacity of those who never stopped seeking justice for Carme.