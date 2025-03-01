Carmen Lomana Stops 'd Corazón' With a Striking Message for Ágatha Ruiz De La Prada

Carmen Lomana has attended D Corazón today to act as a collaborator, something she does regularly. However, she has become the protagonist of the program because she has sent a striking message to Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada.

If that comment has surprised, which has halted the format, it is because it comes to try to end the war they have kept open for years. A war that has intensified lately due to new exchanges of pleasantries between them.

| TVE

The Long Media Conflict Between Carmen Lomana and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada

Carmen Lomana and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, despite having been friends, have been publicly engaged in a fierce battle for some time. Hence they have exchanged very harsh words. The former has accused the designer of selling relationships and breakups for money, while the latter has replied by mocking other things like age.

Regarding this war, the collaborator of D Corazón has been asked about it today. The first thing she said was: "She is the one who started speaking ill of me, but she has the gift of turning it around and making it seem like I'm the bad one." To which Anne Igartiburu, the presenter, replied: "And you have the gift of being asked and answering those things you say."

| TVE

Then, Carmen took the opportunity to make clear how this war between them began. Thus, she recounted: "The first one who sat on a set three years ago, on Sálvame Deluxe, was her to say she was going to destroy me."

"She met me in 1981 because I came to see what kind of clothes she made and she was another Ágatha, more fun, different. I was always an example to follow for her, she came to my house in San Sebastián and loved everything, my husband, and then she kept asking me when I started in the media."

The Unexpected Message from Carmen Lomana in D Corazón to Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada

During her participation in the program D Corazón, Carmen Lomana surprised the team and the viewers. She did so with a message directed at Ágatha. Instead of continuing with the confrontational tone, she opted for a conciliatory tone, expressing her desire to end the dispute.

Thus, she said: "This seems silly to me because we are two ladies. Being then with this war, what we should do is stop talking about each other. I'm tired, it affects me, I've been with a stiff back and neck all week."

To which she added: "Let her dedicate herself to what she really does well, which is that way of creating dresses and clothing styles. She has done all that very well."

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Carmen Lomana's gesture has not left anyone indifferent. Some consider that this step could be the beginning of a reconciliation between both figures. Meanwhile, others are skeptical, recalling the numerous past disagreements.

For now, the ex of José Manuel Díaz-Patón has not issued a public response to the collaborator's message. However, in previous statements, the designer has made clear her discontent with the socialite, even stating that she finds her repulsive. But perhaps the time has come to bury the hatchet.