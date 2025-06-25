Carmen Alcayde confirms her relationship with Montoya through a direct message

Last Sunday, after the broadcast of the special Supervivientes gala, Carmen Alcayde publicly confirmed her relationship with Montoya through an emotional message on social media.

The absence of the contestant from Seville at the latest gala has raised many questions. Alcayde has taken the opportunity to dedicate some words full of admiration and support to him. This gesture has allowed people to learn about the special connection they've kept after the reality show.

This time, the presence of all participants was desired to close the season with an emotional gathering. However, Montoya didn't come to the set, which has caused a notable silence regarding his situation. Carlos Sobera, the show's host, explained that the contestant has received medical advice to rest due to the high level of exhaustion he has suffered after participating in several reality shows in a row.

In response to this absence, Carmen Alcayde broke the silence with a post on Instagram that revealed the special connection she's kept with Montoya. "You're missing from this photo, my friend, since you've given your all and have been an essential part," wrote the host. She also added, "I hope to see you shine again soon," showing not only affection but also admiration for the effort and dedication Montoya has shown throughout the competition.

A bond that strengthens outside the set: Carmen Alcayde's gesture with Montoya

The emotional nature of the message has surprised many followers, who have appreciated the sincerity and respect with which Carmen has expressed herself. It's not common for a host to be so open about her bonds with contestants. This detail has sparked curiosity about how their relationship has evolved.

However, Alcayde's message has received a response from Manuel González, a former contestant, who has publicly questioned Montoya's absence from the gala.

According to Manuel, in these settings it's considered essential "to show up" and face both applause and criticism, even the "hate" that may arise. His opinion, which he shared in an interview with Europa Press, has opened a debate about the responsibility and emotional management of the participants.

Carmen Alcayde's unconditional support for Montoya after the finale

Manuel added that, although he understands Montoya may be going through a difficult time, transparency with the public is considered important. He also advised the contestant not to be influenced by negative comments on social media, since that could affect his mental stability.

Ultimately, the confirmation of the relationship between Carmen Alcayde and Montoya, through a direct message, has helped shed light on the contestant's personal situation after Supervivientes. The host has shown unconditional support, while the debate among former contestants has highlighted the emotional complexities participants have experienced in these television events.

Thus, the end of this season has been not only a moment of celebration but also of reflection on emotional health in the world of entertainment.