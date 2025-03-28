Buckingham Releases a Statement on King Charles III's Condition and It's Not Good News

King Charles III has been dealing with a cancer diagnosis for a year, which, although it hasn't completely halted his institutional activity, has required periodic adjustments to his schedule. Since the beginning of the treatment, the monarch has maintained his commitment to the Crown.

This way, he has attended numerous public events and fulfilled official duties, even from his residence when circumstances demanded it. His attitude, guided by duty and optimism, has been appreciated both inside and outside the United Kingdom.

| Europa Press

King Charles III Admitted for His Cancer Treatment

However, in recent days, a minor complication related to the medical therapy he receives has occurred. This has led Buckingham Palace to officially announce the suspension of some planned activities as a preventive measure.

Fortunately, the situation is not serious. However, the king was briefly taken to a hospital for observation after experiencing side effects from the treatment he received on Thursday morning.

| Europa Press

Buckingham Palace Has Issued an Urgent Statement

The statement issued by the Royal Household emphasizes that it is a temporary response to the treatment and that Charles is already back at Clarence House. As a precaution, it has also been decided to reschedule his Friday agenda.

The most immediate appointment that had to be postponed was the reception of credentials from three foreign ambassadors scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Buckingham insists that the sovereign's recovery process continues to progress favorably.

For now, no major changes to his calendar are being considered. However, it is not ruled out that the load of official events may be slightly reduced to protect his well-being. As has been revealed, Charles III continues to carry out office tasks from his home.

| Europa Press

There is no doubt that the monarch is showing constant involvement in his duties despite the limitations. The state visit to the Vatican, which was in preparation, has also been postponed.

In this case, the decision is due to Pope Francis's convalescence, who was recently discharged after more than a month hospitalized. King Charles III and Camilla have sent their best wishes and hope to make the visit when both leaders have recovered.