Breaking News About Sheila Devil (Camilo Blanes): They Confirm the Most Unpleasant News

Sheila Devil, formerly known as Camilo Blanes, continues to be mired in a deep personal crisis that has affected not only her health. The daughter of Camilo Sesto was the only person who appeared in the inheritance of the singer who passed away in 2019. However, at this point, Devil has squandered half of the fortune she received as an heir.

This is according to paparazzo Jordi Martín, who has explained that Camilín would have spent several million euros that subtract from what her father left her. "The amounts of money she is spending are truly outrageous," explained the aforementioned Catalan paparazzo.

| Instagram, @sheiladevil

While she claims to have received 10 million when her father Camilo Sesto passed away, "of those 10 million, only 4 million remain," Martín explained on his YouTube channel.

Sheila Devil Is Unaware of the Amount of Her Father's Inheritance She Has Spent

In the same video, he also recalled that Camilo Blanes's mother no longer knows what to do. Lourdes Ornelas has been denouncing a situation for years that has pushed her son to the limit. Jordi Martín, in communication with the Mexican, has explained that she "no longer has the strength to fight."

Ornelas has tried everything. She has even contacted the authorities to put a face and name to the traffickers who come to her son's house to sell him drugs.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @hercitycallale

"She tells me that the police do absolutely nothing," Martín pointed out, making it clear that Camilo Sesto's former partner asked a judge to declare her daughter incompetent. Something she did not achieve.

The latest news about Sheila, as she wants to be called now, is that her addictions are also affecting her memory. A few weeks ago, she claimed that her real mother was Rocío Dúrcal, and now she has stated that she doesn't know who Camilo Sesto is.

Martín has also revealed that Devil is receiving treatment in a hospital in the capital. "I have received documents of her medical history, which I have sent to her mother..." explained the paparazzo. An act that could constitute a crime by the healthcare staff for leaking confidential documentation.

Lourdes Ornelas Has Sought Advice to Request Her Daughter's Incapacity

"She has a serious addiction problem and, in addition, an illness that I will not disclose," Jordi Martín stated. Thus, the spiral in which Camilo Sesto's daughter has been mired for years is causing her loved ones to fall into oblivion.

According to her mother, the main illness Sheila suffers from is the addiction that is having a significant impact on her quality of life. In recent years, Sheila has lost weight and appears in an alarming physical and mental state, even showing some wounds on her body.

| Europa Press, Instagram, en.e-noticies.cat

A few weeks ago, Devil was arrested for alleged drug trafficking. An event after which Lourdes Ornelas sought legal advice to pursue her daughter's incapacitation. However, the absence of a forensic medical report determining the degree of psychological impairment could prolong this already complicated situation.