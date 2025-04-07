Breaking News About Rocío Flores, Rocío Carrasco's Controversial Daughter: 'She Won't Stop Crying'

Rocío Flores wanted to share on social media the curious situation she experienced with her dog. The daughter of Rocío Carrasco explained on her profile that, despite the rain falling these days in Málaga, Roma, that's the dog's name, wants to go outside. "The only fool who, if she doesn't bring her dog to the dog park, won't stop crying," Rocío wrote on her wall.

| Instagram, @rotrece

She joined these words with an image of her making the victory sign with her fingers. Protecting herself from the rain with a hood, Rocío fulfilled her pet's wishes to get some fresh air. While it might seem uncomfortable to go outside in these circumstances, her dog didn't seem to mind.

Following the aforementioned post, the daughter of Antonio David Flores uploaded a short video in which Roma appeared enjoying a puddle. The recording confirms that Rocío is willing to keep pleasing her dog even if it's a plan that's not very appealing to her.

Rocío Flores Has Made It Clear That She Is Capable of Doing Anything for Roma

Rocío Flores saw her life take a significant turn in February of last year. It was then that she and her boyfriend Manuel Bedmar welcomed their dog with open arms. The young woman showed her followers how the moment was when her pet arrived home for the first time.

| Instagram, @rotrece

Since then, posts in which Roma takes center stage have been very common. An unmistakable sign that Rocío Flores is happy with the decision she and her partner made to expand the family with the arrival of the dog.

The influencer shared what she felt with the arrival of the animal in their lives. "She's been home for 5 days and has changed my life. She's a baby who has come to give us a lot of love, and you don't know to what level," Rocío expressed happily.

The Daughter of Rocío Carrasco Explained What the Arrival of Roma Has Meant for Her Life

With these words, she made her followers part of her feelings. "I feel super happy and really wanted to introduce you to your furry niece," she stated, proudly alongside several images of the dog.

Since then, Roma has been seen on Instagram numerous times as the best playmate, and also nap companion, of her owner. Rocío made it clear just before the end of 2024: "She doesn't know it, but she saved me," she wrote, referring to her pet.

| Instagram, @rotrece

Rocío acknowledged that it wasn't her best year. Even so, she got something right: "I stick with having made the best decision I could make, which is bringing Roma home," she stated. Words that made it clear she always keeps the dog in mind.