The Latest News About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Is Heartbreaking

The Sentebale Foundation, created by Prince Harry to help young people affected by HIV in Africa, is going through a serious internal crisis. The recent resignation of Harry and several trustees of the organization has been the result of various conflicts, including leadership issues and the growing influence of the royal family. Sophie Chandauka, the foundation's chair, has publicly denounced the negative impact of the "Sussex brand" and the mishandling of the situation.

The Conflict Over the Polo Tournament and Netflix

The dispute began when Harry organized a charity polo tournament for Sentebale, which was filmed for the Sussexes' Netflix series. According to Chandauka, this event, originally designed to raise funds, caused conflicts with the venue owners and sponsors. The filming without prior consent from all involved caused internal frictions that led to the resignation of several board members of the foundation.

| Europa Press

Additionally, the presence of Meghan Markle and Serena Williams at the event added more tension. Although Meghan had previously confirmed she would not attend, she appeared unexpectedly, causing a "disruption" in the event's organization. Chandauka commented that Meghan's request to change her position on stage created an uncomfortable atmosphere, which was captured by the media and criticized by the international press.

Harry's Relationship with the Foundation and Internal Control

The situation within Sentebale was complicated by Harry's increasing intervention in the organization. Chandauka accused the prince of attempting to increase his control over the foundation, which created tensions with other board members. The chair also explained that Harry authorized the release of damaging information about her without consulting her, which further aggravated the conflict.

Internal tensions were heightened when Chandauka was accused of having authoritarian behavior and abusing power. These disputes made the relationship between her and Harry unsustainable. This led to the resignation of several trustees, leaving Sentebale in a delicate financial and operational position.

| Instagram, @meghan

The Drop in Funds and Sentebale's Uncertain Future

The crisis within Sentebale is also linked to the decrease in funds, something the foundation has been struggling to avoid. For years, Harry was the main driving force behind fundraising, organizing events like the Polo Cup to attract donations. However, after his departure from the royal family, the foundation has seen a drop in its financial support, affecting its ability to move forward with its projects.

Despite the crisis, Sentebale's mission remains relevant, but its future depends on how the internal conflicts are solved. Chandauka has pointed out that the foundation will need to adapt to survive without Harry's figure and with renewed leadership. Meanwhile, family and media issues continue to be an obstacle to its stability.