Breaking News About Paola Olmedo, José María Almoguera's Ex: 'she Has to Eat With...'

Paola Olmedo became the protagonist of this week after the operation she underwent came to light. José María Almoguera's ex-wife has had surgery on her jaw and gums to correct a bone malformation. The latest news that has emerged about Paola is that "she has to eat with a straw and can't speak".

What was initially pointed out as a cosmetic intervention has been revealed to actually be a health issue. This was disclosed on the set of TardeAR after contacting Carmen Borrego's former daughter-in-law.

Latest News About What Happened to Paola Olmedo

Meanwhile José María Almoguera is inside the Guadalix house, his ex-wife and mother of his child, Paola Olmedo, was operated on. Yesterday, Monday, it was learned that Paola had been admitted to Hospital La Paz to undergo jaw and gum surgery.

The intervention Paola underwent is known as orthognathic surgery. This type of surgery is used to correct jaw and bite problems that can cause functional difficulties. The latest news that has emerged about Almoguera's ex-partner is that "she has to eat with a straw and can't speak".

The person who reported on Olmedo's health status was TardeAR collaborator Esmeralda Delgado. As she recounted, she had managed to speak with her through messages and confirmed the latest news about her progress.

Paola's recovery will be a process that will require time and patience. After surgery, it is common for patients to experience swelling and discomfort in the affected area. Carmen Borrego's former daughter-in-law has several weeks ahead until her full recovery.

During this time, she will have to follow a diet based on liquids and soft foods, in addition to wearing a prosthesis to ensure jaw stability. Gradually, she will introduce more solid foods that will help strengthen the bone structure. These types of interventions are really uncomfortable and complicated due to the postoperative period, but the results are truly beneficial.

The Real Reasons Behind José María Almoguera's Ex's Decision

Although it was initially rumored that Olmedo agreed to undergo surgery for cosmetic reasons, the truth is that it was to improve her health. In Paola's case, the deviation of her jaw could have led to more serious problems if not treated in time.

"If she didn't undergo this intervention, she risked losing her hearing and having gastric problems," they explained on TardeAR. Despite the health consequences, the beautician took 5 years to decide to go under the knife. The reason? Her desire to be a mother with José María Almoguera.

The health changes expected in Paola are very significant, as is her physical appearance. This intervention will result in a considerable and noticeable improvement in her face. "Her face is going to change a lot," they pointed out from Telecinco's afternoon show.

"It will have an aesthetic consequence and she will look beautiful," the collaborator stated. The operation lasted six hours and took place more than a week ago, however, it has only now become known. During this time, Paola has been recovering at home following the doctors' instructions for her full recovery.

Although the surgery has been a complicated and painful process, Almoguera's ex feels "happy" to have taken the step. Not surprisingly, in addition to the changes in her appearance, the operation also has long-term health implications that will benefit her.