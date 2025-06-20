Latest update on Joana Sanz and Dani Alves's pregnancy: the open secret is confirmed

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves have confirmed the news that many had suspected for weeks: they're expecting their first child together. The Canary Islands model has shown off her advanced pregnancy during a romantic getaway with the footballer to Costa Brava. The exclusive was reported by the magazine Diez Minutos, whose images show the couple relaxed and happy on the beach.

The couple enjoyed a few days of relaxation at the Aigua Blava hotel in Begur, celebrating Joana's 33rd birthday. In the images, she can be seen wearing a green and blue patterned bikini, revealing her six-month baby bump. The stay was an opportunity to privately celebrate this very special moment that comes after years of difficulties.

Joana has shared with her followers that this pregnancy is especially meaningful for her. After suffering three miscarriages and undergoing surgery on her uterus, the model managed to get pregnant thanks to her last frozen embryo. In her own words, she feels that this girl is a gift from her late mother, a new hope that has come to transform her life.

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves enjoy an intimate getaway as they face a decisive stage

Since they announced the pregnancy, both Joana and Dani have chosen to keep a certain level of media discretion. However, this getaway has served as visual confirmation of their new family stage. They've been seen enjoying the sea, walking on the sand, and sharing knowing gestures, which show the harmony they're currently experiencing.

| Instagram, @joanasanz

The pregnancy comes at a delicate time for Alves, who is still awaiting a judicial appeal after his recent acquittal for sexual assault. Nevertheless, the footballer has wanted to fully devote himself to his partner and upcoming fatherhood. He has also closed another legal chapter recently, having won a lawsuit over alimony that his ex-wife was claiming from him.

After years of struggle, Joana Sanz and Dani Alves find new stability with the arrival of their baby

The couple have spent several years facing obstacles, both personal and public, that have tested their bond. However, this pregnancy seems to have brought with it new stability and renewed hope. Through her social media, Joana has expressed her excitement and gratitude for this new stage.

| Instagram, @joanasanz

The story of Joana and Dani has been marked by silence, distance, and reconciliation, but now they're going through one of their sweetest moments. The desire to start a family has come true, after five years of waiting and emotional struggle. With this news, both are beginning a chapter that many already consider the most important of their lives.