Alejandra Rubio can't take it anymore and confesses the truth about Alessandro Lequio: 'This man...'

Alejandra Rubio has spoken out forcefully on the show Vamos a ver following the growing conflict involving her mother, Terelu Campos, and Makoke. The young woman hasn't hesitated to defend her mother against the insinuations made by Alessandro Lequio, a regular contributor to the program. "I'm going to respond to this gentleman," she stated firmly, making it clear that she no longer intends to stay on the sidelines.

The disagreement between Terelu and Makoke has caused significant media attention since both appeared together on the show ¡De Viernes!. During that broadcast, they exchanged harsh accusations that showed the discomfort between them. Joaquín Prat, the host, has pointed out that the conflict could be linked to the divorce between Makoke and Kiko Matamoros, with whom Terelu would have taken sides.

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

Alejandra has acknowledged that she has tried to stay out of it to avoid problems, although she hasn't denied that her mother clearly supported Kiko Matamoros in the conflict. "I don't understand this confrontation and it makes me very sad to see them like this," she explained sincerely, expressing her desire for things to improve. However, she hasn't hesitated to defend Terelu when she felt her courage was being questioned.

Alejandra Rubio and Alessandro Lequio engage in a tense exchange on set

Alessandro Lequio has come to Makoke's defense, called her innocent, and criticized the unjustified attacks against her. He has suggested that Makoke faces criticism she doesn't deserve and that it could be motivated by the intention to please others. Alejandra has interpreted these words as a veiled attack on her mother and has replied without hesitation.

| Mediaset

The contributor has stated emphatically: "My mother isn't afraid of anyone." She made it clear that she won't accept any questioning of Terelu's courage and dignity.

Meanwhile, Lequio has insisted that picking on Makoke is too easy and that his defense is due to this circumstance. Alejandra replied by pointing out that those words "drag down" the former survivor, which has further heightened the tension on set.

Open conflict between Alejandra Rubio and Alessandro Lequio over the family dispute

Amid the debate, Carmen Borrego, Terelu's sister and also present on the show, has tried to provide clarity. She stated that Terelu and Makoke have never been close friends, contradicting the idea that the conflict stems from a personal betrayal. This fact is key to understanding the true nature of the dispute, which seems more complex than it appears at first glance.

| Mediaset

Ultimately, this episode has once again put the Campos family and their internal controversies at the center of public attention. Alejandra Rubio has shown she is willing to protect her mother firmly, regardless of the consequences. The media battle between Terelu and Makoke continues, and this intervention by Alejandra has added a new chapter to a story that isn't over yet.