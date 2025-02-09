Blanca Romero Surprises Everyone After Her Emotional Confession About Her Daughter, Lucía Rivera

Blanca Romero is one of those celebrities who carefully guards her private life. Blanca Romero doesn't usually talk about her family or personal experiences. However, when she feels comfortable, she doesn't hesitate to make confessions that quickly make headlines, like the one she made about Lucía Rivera.

This happened last December when she spoke about her ex, Cayetano Rivera. And it has happened again now, during her participation in Next Level Chef, the Telecinco program she is presenting. In last Wednesday's episode, the model shared an unexpected memory about her daughter, Lucía Rivera.

The conversation arose spontaneously, Blanca was talking with Fina Puigdevall and Martina Puigvert, owners of the prestigious restaurant Les Cols. Mother and daughter explained how they set up their restaurant in the farmhouse where they were born. The model, interested in the reality of women in the kitchen in the 90s, wanted to know more about their beginnings.

Blanca Romero Surprises Everyone After Her Confession About Lucía Rivera

The chefs' reply left her shocked: “In our restaurant, there are many women, we've experienced it very naturally. The role of women is very normalized there. Then you go out and realize there's still a long way to go,” they replied.

That comment prompted Blanca to share her own experience. As a model and public figure, she feels that many people think everything in her life has been a matter of luck. But she is clear: “Everything you achieve is in exchange for a lot of effort,” she assured.

Precisely that need to prove her effort led her to do some crazy things. And so, unexpectedly, she made a confession that left everyone surprised. “I remember that, with my daughter, I was 21 years old when I got pregnant, and with a C-section, 18 days later, I was modeling lingerie at Gaudí,” she revealed.

The audience was astonished. Blanca continued her story with details: “I modeled stiff, straight, as if nothing was happening. But backstage, it was like: 'Oh my God,'” she admitted with laughter, but making clear the sacrifice she made at that moment.

Blanca Romero Breaks Her Golden Rule to Talk About Lucía Rivera

The confession didn't go unnoticed, Blanca Romero is very reserved with her private life, she doesn't usually share details of her motherhood or the difficulties she has faced. However, on this occasion, in front of the cameras and in a trusting environment, she decided to share one of the most impactful experiences of her life. And, as expected, her story quickly became a topic of conversation.

The audience and her followers have reacted with surprise and admiration. Many have highlighted Blanca's bravery for sharing this very personal moment. Others have applauded her capacity for effort and sacrifice.

Blanca Romero has demonstrated, once again, that behind her image as a successful model, there is a story of struggle and overcoming. Although public life may seem easy, every achievement has a great effort behind it. Without a doubt, her bravery and determination make her a role model both on and off the runway.