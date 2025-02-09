Iker Jiménez and Carmen Porter Confirm Their Best News: 'It Has Been a Pleasure'

Cuarto Milenio surprises its audience once again. Tonight, the iconic mystery show welcomes an international star. Antonio Banderas sits down with Iker Jiménez for an unprecedented interview. A happy announcement confirmed by Carmen Porter and Iker Jiménez through their social media after confirming that: "It has been a pleasure."

Antonio, with a career full of successes and more than 70 awards to his name, will share some of the most unusual episodes of his life. Among them, the impactful experience he had during his recovery after suffering a heart attack. Additionally, he will reveal details about a disturbing incident that occurred in Savannah during the filming of one of his movies.

| Mediaset

The program will air tonight, February 9, at 9:40 p.m. on Cuatro. An unmissable event for mystery enthusiasts and fans of Antonio Banderas. The anticipation is high.

Carmen Porter and Iker Jiménez Confirm Their Best News

Carmen Porter and Iker Jiménez couldn't contain their excitement. The news was announced through their social media. Carmen Porter shared an image on her Instagram account.

In the photograph, she appears alongside Iker Jiménez and Antonio Banderas. In the description, words full of emotion: "Dinner among friends. It has been a pleasure to share a dinner where passions, experiences, and synchronizations came together."

| Instagram

Their followers were quick to react. Messages of excitement and congratulations flooded the post.

The interview promises to be an unforgettable moment for the show and its hosts. The audience eagerly awaits the broadcast, convinced it will be one of the most memorable interviews of Cuarto Milenio.

Iker Jiménez and Carmen Porter Are Very Proud of Tonight's Show

For Iker Jiménez and Carmen Porter, having Antonio Banderas on Cuarto Milenio is a true honor. Their friendship with the actor makes this conversation even more special.

| Mediaset

The host has made it clear that the conversation will be one of the most fascinating of the season. The connection between them will make the interview intimate and revealing.

The mysteries, coincidences, and inexplicable experiences are guaranteed. Tonight promises strong emotions. The audience will discover unknown aspects of the actor's life, surprising anecdotes, and deep reflections.

The date is set, Iker Jiménez and Carmen Porter are ready. Antonio Banderas has much to share. Are you ready?