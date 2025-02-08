Claudia Bavel Puts Cepeda Against the Ropes in '¡De Viernes!': 'I'm Willing'

Claudia Bavel has returned to the eye of the storm. After her first interview on ¡De Viernes!, the young woman returned to the set to address new controversies about her personal life. The model now faces the reaction of Iker Casillas and the leak of messages with the singer Cepeda. The young woman has confirmed that she doesn't want to be silenced, which is why she has confessed that she wants to put all the rumors to rest: "I'm willing."

Bavel hasn't remained silent. Regarding Casillas's statement, she was blunt: "I didn't expect him to issue a statement with the intention of silencing me," she confessed live. The influencer was upset with the reply from the former footballer and hinted that she has more information that could come to light.

| Telecinco

But the night brought more surprises. Before entering the set, Claudia spoke to the media and threw a poisoned dart at Luis Cepeda. "Just another one who retracts from the little brain cell he has," she said without hesitation. The singer tried to deny the messages he exchanged with her.

Claudia Bavel Puts Cepeda Against the Ropes on ¡De Viernes!

On the set, Claudia remained firm, confirmed that the conversations were real, and accused Cepeda of trying to divert attention. "I'm willing to defend myself against any criticism," she asserted with determination. The model appeared defiant and made it clear that she doesn't fear the consequences.

The tension increased when new details about the conversations were revealed. Claudia claimed that Cepeda tried to manipulate the situation to discredit her. Her statements have put the singer in check, who continues to deny his involvement.

| Telecinco

Additionally, Claudia has confirmed that when she had those messages with the artist, he was in a relationship while she was single. This has left Cepeda in a complicated situation.

The audience was shocked. While some support the model, others question her intentions. The discussion has gained momentum on social media, where followers from both sides debate the truthfulness of the accusations.

Claudia Bavel Broke Her Silence About Cepeda and Iker Casillas on ¡De Viernes!

Meanwhile, Iker Casillas's reaction has been much talked about. His official communication sought to minimize the impact of Claudia's statements, but it has had the opposite effect. The model has hinted that she could reveal more compromising details if necessary.

| Mediaset

The scandal continues to grow. Iker Casillas, Cepeda, and now new names could become involved.

The media is already waiting for the next developments. The story isn't over yet!