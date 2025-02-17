Big Surprise With What Belén Esteban Has Revealed About María Patiño Live

Today's episode of Ni que fuéramos started in a completely unusual way. Viewers were left speechless when they saw that it wasn't María Patiño who appeared at the forefront of the show, but Belén Esteban. An image that no one expected and that has caused a great stir on social media.

Right at the start of the program, Belén Esteban took the floor to clarify the situation. "Good afternoon, unfortunately the flu has seriously hit our program," Belén Esteban began explaining.

| Canal Quickie

"Especially in management and our presenter, María Patiño. That's why I'm going to be the one hosting this program and Javi de Hoyos is going to be the one directing it," Belén added. The collaborator thus revealed that neither María Patiño nor the program's director, David Valldeperas, could attend due to health issues.

Great Surprise With What Belén Esteban Revealed About María Patiño Live

The announcement left the collaborators and the audience astonished. On social media, the program's followers expressed their surprise and began sending messages of support to those affected by the flu. On the Canal Quickie YouTube channel, the comments quickly filled with good wishes for María Patiño and David Valldeperas, hoping for their speedy recovery.

| Canal Quickie

But the surprise didn't end there. Belén Esteban, laughing, issued a warning to her colleagues Kiko Matamoros and Kiko Hernández: "I hope my Kikos behave well."

"Before starting, they were already provoking me to laugh and I have a hard time," Belén Esteban concluded her opening speech of the television space. With this confession, Belén sparked laughter in the studio and also in the viewers' homes.

Belén Esteban Takes Charge of the Program After Replacing María Patiño

This unexpected turn in the program's hosting gave a different air to today's broadcast. The audience enjoyed a show full of spontaneity and good humor, despite the circumstances.

| Canal Quickie

Meanwhile, the followers of Ni que fuéramos remain alert to María Patiño's progress, hoping that she can soon return to her position.

For now, Belén Esteban has demonstrated that she can take the reins of the program without any problem, maintaining the characteristic rhythm and energy of the format. A broadcast that, without a doubt, will be remembered by all the program's followers.