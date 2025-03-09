Impact on 'Fiesta' After Emma García's Unexpected Confession: 'I Have a…'

Emma García has caused a great impact on the set of Fiesta after making it clear that she doesn't see herself on Supervivientes. The host has been blunt and pointed out that she has no intention of jumping from a helicopter or going hungry in the Cayos Cochinos. Additionally, Emma García has confessed the reason why she wouldn't go to this popular Telecinco contest: "I have a job you wouldn't believe," she assured.

It's not the first time a Telecinco host has received the offer. Jorge Javier Vázquez was close in 2019, although he ultimately didn't dare. Others have accepted the challenge: Agustín Bravo and Carlos Lozano did it during low points in their careers.

| Telecinco

This year, the casting is closed: Pelayo Díaz, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, Ángela Ponce, Beatriz Rico, Makoke, and Samya are some of the confirmed names. The list promises strong emotions. However, Emma García won't be among them.

Emma García Causes Impact on Fiesta After Her Live Confession

The confession came live. It all started when a new contestant's name was revealed. At that moment, Amparo de la Gama, a program collaborator, asked an unexpected question: "Haven't you gone to Supervivientes?"

Emma didn't hesitate in her response: "How am I going to go if I have a job you wouldn't believe here!" she exclaimed with laughter. Her colleagues reacted with astonishment. The host made it clear that her work on Fiesta keeps her busy, and she doesn't have room for an extreme adventure in Honduras.

| Mediaset

Amparo, surprised, admitted that she hadn't even watched the reality show: "I'll have to start watching it now that I've familiarized myself with some faces," she commented. Emma, incredulous, tried to convince her: "Well, you have to watch it. It suits you, Amparo, if even Kike Calleja has gone..."

Emma García Makes It Clear She Won't Change Her Job for Anything in the World

The comment caused laughter on set. Kike, a regular collaborator, was also present, and his experience in the contest didn't go unnoticed. However, the conversation made something clear, Emma García has no interest in changing her role as a host for that of a contestant.

| Mediaset

Despite her connection to the world of celebrity news, Emma protects her private life a lot. Little is known about her husband, Aitor, and her daughter. Becoming a contestant would force her to expose herself more than she would like, and for Emma, that possibility is not attractive.

The reality show's producer would surely give anything to have her on the island. However, her refusal seems definitive. For her followers, seeing her face the program's tough challenges would be a real bomb, but for now, Emma García stays on Fiesta.