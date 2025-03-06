Maximum Excitement on 'Y Ahora Sonsoles' After Sonsoles Ónega's Exclusive: 'I Feel Sorry'

The set of Y ahora Sonsoles experienced a moment of great emotion after the latest exclusive brought by Sonsoles Ónega. The host gave voice to a life story that moved everyone present. Even Sonsoles Ónega confessed about her exclusive that: "It makes me sad".

María del Carmen, a woman with a difficult past, sat on the show to share her truth. "I have come to tell my grandson my true story," she confessed upon arrival. Her testimony left the audience speechless.

María del Carmen decided to break her silence. For years, she kept a secret that weighed on her life. Her husband was unfaithful to her.

Sonsoles Ónega Moves Everyone in Y ahora Sonsoles After Her Exclusive

"He really liked women. Not just one, all of them," she revealed bravely. A confession that impacted everyone, including her grandson, José María, who was also present on the set.

The story took an unexpected turn when María del Carmen recounted a painful episode of her life. "He found me a job, and I didn't like it because it was as a companion girl," she shared, revealing the difficult time she went through.

However, someone appeared in her path and lent her a hand. "The manager, upon seeing me, found me another job in a café," she explained. A gesture that the interviewee never forgot.

Sonsoles Ónega, moved by her story, wanted to know more: "Did the manager take care of you more than your own husband? Did you stay with him?" she asked. María del Carmen's response was surprising: "Yes, he was the man of my life. He got sick, I took care of him, and he asked me for forgiveness," she assured sincerely.

Sonsoles Ónega Confesses What She Feels About This Story in Y ahora Sonsoles

The host wanted to delve into her guest's feelings: "Do you regret forgiving him?" she asked live. Without hesitation, María del Carmen replied: "I don't regret it." Her strength and determination moved everyone present.

Sonsoles Ónega couldn't help but show her emotion: "It makes me very sad," she confessed. But María del Carmen, with a serene smile, wanted to downplay the past: "It's all over now. I'm handling it well," she assured.

Undoubtedly, a shocking story that kept the audience on edge. Sonsoles Ónega's exclusive left a mark. A testimony of love, suffering, and forgiveness that left no one indifferent.