Belén Esteban Discovers Something About Anabel Pantoja's Boyfriend That Could Change Everything

Belén Esteban has put forward a decisive piece of information regarding Anabel Pantoja's partner. The panelist has wanted to raise her voice to confirm that Isabel Pantoja supports and accepts her niece's boyfriend. Despite the latest information pointing in the opposite direction, Esteban makes it clear that "it's not true" what they are saying about the singer.

Jesulín's ex, a close friend of Anabel Pantoja, has wanted to address the rumors insisting that Isabel doesn't want the relationship to continue.

It was journalist Antonio Rossi who on El Programa de Ana Rosa claimed that the relationship between Anabel and David doesn't have Isabel Pantoja's approval. Additionally, he explained that Kiko Rivera's mother hasn't maintained a good relationship with the physiotherapist for more than two years.

Belén Esteban Settles the Rumors About What Happens Between Isabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez

"The first one who doesn't want her to be with David is her aunt," the Telecinco collaborator began by stating. "They had a problem with him on a tour and the first reunion between them was two years later," he clarified.

It was precisely during the last American tour when the singer had David as a physiotherapist, then he and Anabel Pantoja met. That's where love arose between them, even though at that time she was still with Yulen Pereira.

Precisely, it was at the Gran Canaria hospital where Anabel's daughter was admitted that the reunion between Isabel and David took place. Although this coincidence didn't occur in the best of scenarios, the truth is that both managed to maintain composure given the circumstances.

After it came out in the media that the relationship between the singer and her daughter's boyfriend wasn't good, the singer's circle made efforts to deny it. Although the magazine ¡Hola! did acknowledge that there was some problem between them during the previous tour, "the only thing the artist wants is to see her niece happy."

Belén Esteban Makes It Clear Whether Isabel Pantoja Wants Her Niece to Break Up with David Rodríguez

For her, above all, is the happiness of her brother's daughter. For that reason, "she would never want them to break up because she will never want anything bad for her," the aforementioned publication assured.

Belén's words on Ni que fuéramos assuring that Isabel Pantoja doesn't oppose this relationship come to dispel any rumors in this regard. The panelist is in constant contact with her friend and didn't hesitate to travel to Gran Canaria when she learned that little Alma was admitted.

Meanwhile, amidst these crossed pieces of information, TardeAR echoed the latest step taken by Anabel and David. According to the mentioned program, the couple has met telematically with two lawyers from Madrid. The reason: "to propose and prepare legal actions against journalists for defamation and leaks."